Latest update October 16th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyanese ‘Bishop’ arrested in T&T for murder of female pastor

Oct 16, 2018 News 0

Melroy Corbin and Alisa Ali

Police in Trinidad and Tobago have arrested Guyanese Melroy Corbin for the murder of pastor Alisa Ali.
Corbin, a self proclaimed “Bishop” had been on the run, and was found hiding out at a friend’s house in Sangre Grande, after the 10-year-old grandchild of the deceased said that she witnessed the murder, T&T Guardian reported. The murder weapon, a knife, was left lodged in the victim’s face.
Rel­a­tives said the mur­der was the cul­mi­na­tion of years of in­fi­deli­ty, de­ceit and be­tray­al.
The woman’s grand­daugh­ter told po­lice the sus­pect used a blue-han­dled bread knife to stab Ali four times in her chest be­fore plung­ing it deep in­to her face.
Leav­ing Ali mo­tion­less and the grand­child scream­ing, the sus­pect then board­ed a white Mit­subishi Lancer which was wait­ing for him up the road.
In an in­ter­view, Ali’s son-in-law Akeem Charles said he was now wor­ried about his daugh­ter and the trau­ma she had suf­fered from wit­ness­ing the mur­der.
“She used to sleep with moms every night. When she start­ed to bawl I ran in and saw moms bleed­ing. I ran out and got the car. I put her in and we took her to the Ch­agua­nas Health Fa­cil­i­ty but she was al­ready dead,” Charles said.
He ex­plained that the sus­pect and Ali had been ar­gu­ing be­fore the mur­der.
“He told us some­thing was go­ing to hap­pen here tonight. He kept say­ing, ‘The spir­it will have to vex with me tonight. No man com­ing to dri­ve up in my car,’” Charles re­called, say­ing he nev­er liked to deal up in do­mes­tic busi­ness and be­lieved Ali and the man would sort out their dif­fer­ences.
A friend, Al­daine Good­win, said Ali want­ed to end her re­la­tion­ship with the man. He said af­ter speak­ing to an­oth­er woman she made up her mind.
“I came here around 7 pm and they were ar­gu­ing. He was say­ing he don’t want it to end. When he came out, I say ‘Aye what’s the scene.’ He told me I al­ready know what is the scene be­cause Al­isa al­ready told me what go­ing on,” Good­win said.
He ex­plained that Ali had con­fid­ed in him a year ago that she was the vic­tim of in­fi­deli­ty. But Good­win said he told the man not to do any­thing rash.
“He told me he is go­ing Bras­so to kill the oth­er woman. Ap­par­ent­ly, she and Al­isa had start­ed talk­ing so she knew what was play­ing off,” Good­win re­called.
He added that the sus­pect nev­er ap­peared vi­o­lent and his ac­tions were ob­vi­ous­ly planned in ad­vance. Good­win ex­plained that the sus­pect went to To­ba­go to do a ma­son­ry con­struc­tion project and came back un­ex­pect­ed­ly on Sat­ur­day.
Sources say that Corbin and Ali operated a business, performing various ‘obeah’ rituals for persons in the community.

More in this category

Sports

Regional Super50 cricket … Reifer, Bramble bat Jaguars to fifth win as Canada go down by 4 Wkts

Regional Super50 cricket … Reifer, Bramble bat Jaguars to fifth...

Oct 16, 2018

By Sean Devers in Trinidad In association with Regal, Vnet, Noble House Seafoods & Cascadia Hotel In murky conditions and played before virtually empty stands, Guyana Jaguars, led by a 79-run...
Read More
Guyana Fitness Games 2018… Sinclair is Strongest man; Latoya Roberts & Kelvin Baul are Scaled champs; Team Mahadeo reigns supreme

Guyana Fitness Games 2018… Sinclair is...

Oct 16, 2018

Banks DIH/GABA leagues… Eagles and Ravens win Sunday night clashes

Banks DIH/GABA leagues… Eagles and Ravens...

Oct 16, 2018

BCB 2018 Cricket Season… RHT Bakewell defeat Albion CC to lift historic Raffik Construction 100 Balls Title

BCB 2018 Cricket Season… RHT Bakewell...

Oct 16, 2018

Twenty teams confirmed for GSCL Inc PM Cup 2

Twenty teams confirmed for GSCL Inc PM Cup 2

Oct 16, 2018

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Friendly… BV and Mahaicony play to exciting 1-1 draw

BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Friendly… BV...

Oct 16, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Oct.-14-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]