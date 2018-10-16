Guyanese ‘Bishop’ arrested in T&T for murder of female pastor

Latest update October 16th, 2018 12:59 AM
Police in Trinidad and Tobago have arrested Guyanese Melroy Corbin for the murder of pastor Alisa Ali.
Corbin, a self proclaimed “Bishop” had been on the run, and was found hiding out at a friend’s house in Sangre Grande, after the 10-year-old grandchild of the deceased said that she witnessed the murder, T&T Guardian reported. The murder weapon, a knife, was left lodged in the victim’s face.
Relatives said the murder was the culmination of years of infidelity, deceit and betrayal.
The woman’s granddaughter told police the suspect used a blue-handled bread knife to stab Ali four times in her chest before plunging it deep into her face.
Leaving Ali motionless and the grandchild screaming, the suspect then boarded a white Mitsubishi Lancer which was waiting for him up the road.
In an interview, Ali’s son-in-law Akeem Charles said he was now worried about his daughter and the trauma she had suffered from witnessing the murder.
“She used to sleep with moms every night. When she started to bawl I ran in and saw moms bleeding. I ran out and got the car. I put her in and we took her to the Chaguanas Health Facility but she was already dead,” Charles said.
He explained that the suspect and Ali had been arguing before the murder.
“He told us something was going to happen here tonight. He kept saying, ‘The spirit will have to vex with me tonight. No man coming to drive up in my car,’” Charles recalled, saying he never liked to deal up in domestic business and believed Ali and the man would sort out their differences.
A friend, Aldaine Goodwin, said Ali wanted to end her relationship with the man. He said after speaking to another woman she made up her mind.
“I came here around 7 pm and they were arguing. He was saying he don’t want it to end. When he came out, I say ‘Aye what’s the scene.’ He told me I already know what is the scene because Alisa already told me what going on,” Goodwin said.
He explained that Ali had confided in him a year ago that she was the victim of infidelity. But Goodwin said he told the man not to do anything rash.
“He told me he is going Brasso to kill the other woman. Apparently, she and Alisa had started talking so she knew what was playing off,” Goodwin recalled.
He added that the suspect never appeared violent and his actions were obviously planned in advance. Goodwin explained that the suspect went to Tobago to do a masonry construction project and came back unexpectedly on Saturday.
Sources say that Corbin and Ali operated a business, performing various ‘obeah’ rituals for persons in the community.
