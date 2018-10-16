Guyanese ‘Bishop’ arrested in T&T for murder of female pastor

Police in Trinidad and Tobago have arrested Guyanese Melroy Corbin for the murder of pastor Alisa Ali.

Corbin, a self proclaimed “Bishop” had been on the run, and was found hiding out at a friend’s house in Sangre Grande, after the 10-year-old grandchild of the deceased said that she witnessed the murder, T&T Guardian reported. The murder weapon, a knife, was left lodged in the victim’s face.

Rel­a­tives said the mur­der was the cul­mi­na­tion of years of in­fi­deli­ty, de­ceit and be­tray­al.

The woman’s grand­daugh­ter told po­lice the sus­pect used a blue-han­dled bread knife to stab Ali four times in her chest be­fore plung­ing it deep in­to her face.

Leav­ing Ali mo­tion­less and the grand­child scream­ing, the sus­pect then board­ed a white Mit­subishi Lancer which was wait­ing for him up the road.

In an in­ter­view, Ali’s son-in-law Akeem Charles said he was now wor­ried about his daugh­ter and the trau­ma she had suf­fered from wit­ness­ing the mur­der.

“She used to sleep with moms every night. When she start­ed to bawl I ran in and saw moms bleed­ing. I ran out and got the car. I put her in and we took her to the Ch­agua­nas Health Fa­cil­i­ty but she was al­ready dead,” Charles said.

He ex­plained that the sus­pect and Ali had been ar­gu­ing be­fore the mur­der.

“He told us some­thing was go­ing to hap­pen here tonight. He kept say­ing, ‘The spir­it will have to vex with me tonight. No man com­ing to dri­ve up in my car,’” Charles re­called, say­ing he nev­er liked to deal up in do­mes­tic busi­ness and be­lieved Ali and the man would sort out their dif­fer­ences.

A friend, Al­daine Good­win, said Ali want­ed to end her re­la­tion­ship with the man. He said af­ter speak­ing to an­oth­er woman she made up her mind.

“I came here around 7 pm and they were ar­gu­ing. He was say­ing he don’t want it to end. When he came out, I say ‘Aye what’s the scene.’ He told me I al­ready know what is the scene be­cause Al­isa al­ready told me what go­ing on,” Good­win said.

He ex­plained that Ali had con­fid­ed in him a year ago that she was the vic­tim of in­fi­deli­ty. But Good­win said he told the man not to do any­thing rash.

“He told me he is go­ing Bras­so to kill the oth­er woman. Ap­par­ent­ly, she and Al­isa had start­ed talk­ing so she knew what was play­ing off,” Good­win re­called.

He added that the sus­pect nev­er ap­peared vi­o­lent and his ac­tions were ob­vi­ous­ly planned in ad­vance. Good­win ex­plained that the sus­pect went to To­ba­go to do a ma­son­ry con­struc­tion project and came back un­ex­pect­ed­ly on Sat­ur­day.

Sources say that Corbin and Ali operated a business, performing various ‘obeah’ rituals for persons in the community.