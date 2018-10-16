Guyana Fitness Games 2018… Sinclair is Strongest man; Latoya Roberts & Kelvin Baul are Scaled champs; Team Mahadeo reigns supreme

Story and photos by Franklin Wilson

It was an afternoon and evening that produced an absolute display of grit, endurance, determination, endurance, will power, fortitude capped off by raw power as the 2018 edition of the Guyana Fitness Games ended at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Sunday evening last.

This venue which is the only of its kind in Guyana for a few decades now allowed the athletes contesting the Team and Scaled competitions to stay really warm during the afternoon into early evening completion before the Strongman contest that featured only Guyanese competitors was contested under the night skies in much cooler conditions.

The 2017 champion of the strongman contest, Suriname’s Donovan Dongo was a no show but his absence invigorated the local contestants who did not disappoint. The pre-games favourite Carlos Peterson-Griffith was upset in the final analysis as the new King of the power block, Julio Sinclair came with a plan that was executed to the T.

Peterson-Griffith, who finished 2nd in 2017 looked good after setting the pace in the first event, the Sled Pull which saw the athletes pulling 270lbs immediately followed by the Sled Push with a starting weight of 360lbs; 50lbs being added on at the 20 feet mark at three different points, a total of 80 feet.

When Sinclair came into the picture it quickly became obvious that the battle would have been between the two power players. Joseph O’Ryan, Anis Ade-Thomas and Caerus Cipriani who must be given kudos for trying as he was clearly out of his depths, were all a notch below the top two athletes as they struggled from the Sled Push.

The Farmers Walk and Bag Throw, event 2, where the athletes had to walk with 536lbs and throw a 250lb Bag over a 4 feet high log again saw Petterson-Griffith and Sinclair carrying the pace, Petterson-Griffith threw the bag over a total of 9 times in the time allotted, the closest to him was Sinclair with five successful attempts.

Such was the closeness of the competition between the two gladiators that they were tied going into the final event, the Macorp Truck Pull. The organizers announced that the athlete with the highest points would have been the last to go, Sinclair was the athlete chosen given the closeness between himself and Petterson-Griffith who struggled in this final event.

Sinclair on the other hand, was more lion-like and as he roared at full volume to the applause of the fans on hand, he pulled the truck along at a fast pace to cover the 60 feet pull in just over 40 seconds to win the title of the Strongest Man in Guyana and bragging rights for the next 12 months.

He ended with 295 points with Petterson-Griffith managing 280 and O’Riley 265. Ade-Thomas had 260 and Cipriani 250.

The female and male Scaled competitions were equally heated and exciting on the Sports Hall court as were the fans that were kept fiery compliments of the humidity of the venue. The events that they were mandated to do were: Event 1 {Time Cap of 11 minutes} was made up of 1RM back squat (4 mins), Max 45 feet suicide sprint (3 mins) and 1RM deadlift (4 mins).

Event 2 {Time Cap of 13 minutes} included 250 single unders in intervals of 50 reps as well 45Kb GTOH 25lbs/35lbs, 15 cleans 65lbs/95lbs and 5 overhead squats 65lbs/95lbs.

Event 3 {Time Cap of 10 minutes} – Jumping CTB Pullups/Pullups, Thrusters (55lbs/75lbs) 21, 15,9; capped off by 45 feet single arm kettle bell overhead walking lunges with 25lbs/35lbs.

At the end of the aforementioned events, emerging as the female winner was Latoya Roberts with 295 points comfortably ahead of the 2nd placed Keisha Abrigo who accumulated 270 points, debutant Shelisa Roopchand with 260 points took the final podium spot. Sinead Roberts (248), Kean Andrews (244), Lakeisha Bacchus (243), Ruth Collins (231), Quenita Walrond (227) and Kimberley Dos Santos (211) were the other contestants.

The male champion was Kelvin Baul who tallied 285 points five more than the 2nd placed Gidel Patrick with Randy Hailey occupying the 3rd place with 260 points. The other competitors were Pride Ade-Thomas (255), Darrin Noble (250) and Darren Allen (245).

Guyana’s fittest man Dillon Mahadeo who, a few months ago took gold at the Trinidad and Tobago CrossFit 12-12-12 competition, showed that he is not only a force to reckon with as an individual as he teamed up with Delice Adonis and Josh DeAgrella to win the RX Team competition collectively powering to 290 points.

Second on 285 points were Anis Ade-Thomas, Kimberly Pinas and Jadan Mannes, while the third place went to quartet of Omissi Williams, Tonnica Archer and Kellon Reid with 280 points. The team of Paul Meusa, Thurston Pearce and Salma Hack placed fourth with 250 points with fifth place going to Timothy Mc Andrew, Christina Rahman and Randolph Leitch on 245 points.

The third and final event for the team competition which saw the athletes in each team feeding off the momentum of each other and fueled on by their supporters included 55 chin over pull-ups/CTB pull-ups; 55 thursters 75lbs/105lbs; 55ft single arm KB overhead walking lunge 35lbs/55lbs.

One athlete was mandated to hold a 45lb bar in the bottom of an overhead squat position while one athlete works to complete the required reps. one athlete rested and had to be tagged in by the athlete completing the reps before beginning their reps.

It was a sight to behold as the respective teams battled to complete their tasks and lunging across the line with the kettlebells overhead; a test of strength and endurance.

The Fitness Expo 2018 organising team is expressing gratitude to the following sponsors for their support in helping to make the event another success: Ansa McAl (I-Cool Water, Lucazade and Mackeson), St Joseph Mercy Hospital, Republic Bank, Pollo Tropical, Trophy Stall, Star Party Rentals, Fitness Express, Genesis Fitness Gym and Caribbean Crossfitter Community.