GMRSC’s Ignite… Prep work for “Test and Tune’ event almost finished – Innovations America confirms sponsorship

Drivers will use the ‘Test and Tune’ event to tweak their vehicle’s performances ahead of the Nov. 10 & 11 GMRSC Ignite event.

Innovations America’s Mellisa Nurse (left) hands over the sponsorship cheque to GMRSC Surica Singh.

Track and other preparatory works are being completed with less than one week before the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMRSC) Test and Tune event.
Test and Tune will give competitors an official day of practice before the GMRSC stages its biggest event of the calendar year, the Ignite race meet which will serve as both Guyana’s National Championships and the final leg of the Seaboard Marine Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC).
According to a release from the club, the “Test and Tune” will feature race-like conditions for competitors who want to test their cars and bikes before the Ignite showcase.
Billed for this Sunday (October 21st) at the South Dakota Circuit, the Test and Tune will see free admission for spectators to have a look at their favourite drivers.
Meanwhile, the club also confirmed that all systems are in place for November 10 and 11 which has seen 10 drivers from the twin-island Republic of T&T signaling their intention to participate at the South Dakota circuit event.
They have also been confirmed competition that will come from Barbados, as well as the United States and Europe, with Jamaica set to confirm later this week.
Among the sponsors for that event are ExxonMobil, GBTI, B.M. Soat, Noble House Seafoods, STAG Beer, Air Services Limited, GUYOIL, Palm Court, Hand-in-Hand, Ramada Hotel, Survival Supermarket, Club 704, Sheriff Security, EC Investments, Prem’s Electrical, Nexus Machinery, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Choke Gas Station, Japarts, R. Kissoon Contracting, E Networks, Miracle Optical, Bikers Bar, Samaroo Investments, SuperBet, Agriparts and KGM Security Service.
Yesterday, Innovations America joined that long list of sponsors confirming their support for the event after handing over their sponsorship cheque to the club. At the club’s office, Innovations America’s Mellisa Nurse made the presentation to GMRSC’s representative Surica Singh.
Tickets are on sale at the GMRSC office on Thomas Lands at a cost of $2500, children $1000.

