‘Dem boys seh …’ Prisoners gon always get away once you beat dem

Every year, dem got some problem at one of dem prisons. Yesterday, de problem was at Lusignan. Dat mek it three year in a row dat prisoners behaving bad and causing problems. One year dem bun down a section and eighteen of dem dead.

De next year, some of dem get away and de rest bun down de whole prison. Dis time is de same thing. Three of dem get away. De guards was sleeping.

Now if is a set of people guarding, one would believe dat dem would tek turns sleeping but when everybody sleeping at de same time, it got to be dat somebody drug dem food or dem tea. Dat is wha does happen when prison officers like dem mouth and dem belly.

It does also happen when dem think dat dem is boss and beating prisoners. Dem boys want to know which prisoner wouldn’t get away if de prison officers beating dem.

Of course people does always seh how prisoners bad and how dem causing problems. But dem boys want dem same people to know dat if you tek way dem prisoners’ ganja and dem cigarette and dem lighter, dem gon get away to get dem same things.

Dem boys sure dat when dem prisoners get ketch, all of dem high like a kite and sleeping. Three years and three jailbreak. Ramjattan got to do something. Just like how Saudi Arabia got to do something.

De King and de prince get ketch wid dem pants down. Dem kill de reporter and fuh de past two weeks, dem telling a different story. One time dem tell de world how de got evidence to show dat de man walk in and walk out de embassy.

Then, dem seh de man ain’t dead. Now dem seh de man dead. De king start to blame some odda people but now dat he can’t cover up no more, he telling people how dem torture de man and he dead. Once you tell one lie, you got to tell anodda to cover up de first lie. De cover up is always de wuss part. When you get ketch is nuff shame.

Dem admit de man dead, dem got to seh wheh he body deh. Dat is like wha de turkey seh, “Is a hell of a hobble”.

Talk half and see how Saudi Arabia gon dig anodda hole.