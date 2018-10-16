Conductor on wounding charge

Latest update October 16th, 2018 12:59 AM
The two conductors had an altercation at Water Street, Georgetown. The result was one being badly wounded in the head and the other being charged.
It is alleged that on September 27, last, 39-year-old Randy Monroe, who lives in La Penitence, Georgetown, and conducts a route 45 minibus in Georgetown, was on Water Street, Georgetown, when he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Mark Waldron.
Monroe pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was read to him by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.
The police prosecutor told the court that about 09:30hrs on the day in question, Waldron was on Water Street, Georgetown, when he got into an argument with Monroe.
Monroe then dealt him a lash to the head with a “2 by 3 plank wood”. Waldron blacked out after receiving the hit and regained consciousness while in the Georgetown Public Hospital. He received six stitches for a head wound. The matter was reported to the Brickdam Police Station and Monroe was arrested.
Monroe was granted bail to the tune of $100,000. His next court date is November 12.
