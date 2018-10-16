BV/Triumph 8th of May Movement Friendly… BV and Mahaicony play to exciting 1-1 draw

Mahaicony seniors braved the busy roadways as they traversed miles in an effort to avenge their semi-final expulsion at the feet of Beterverwagting (BV) in the 2018 BV/Triumph Emancipation Cohesion Football league.

However, their dream of success was quickly clouded, when promising youth player, Omari Glasgow banged in the opening goal for BV in the 40th minute of the 90-minute clash at the BV community center ground. The goal was scored off a well taken shot and it left Mahaicony, the visiting side, gutted and the sizable crowd cheering on their feet, as BV’s youthful seniors exhibited great prowess.

Nevertheless, Mahaicony’s were not deterred and they fought feverishly for an equaliser which they found in the 80th minute of the game when their striker Leroy Halley scored from a perfectly executed right-footed shot.

With ten minutes remaining, a draw appeared inevitable and in the final minute of the match, BV’s striker, Deshane Garnett beat the Mahaicony’s custodian to send their supporters into frenzy but the celebration was short lived as the referee disallowed the goal due to an obvious foul.