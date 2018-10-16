Bartica student gets GTT-sponsored Chemistry scholarship to UG

Latest update October 16th, 2018 12:59 AM

“Dreams really come true when we believe in them,” said 16-year-old Runique Belle, as she greeted the team from GTT. The team had travelled to Bartica to hand over her cheque for a full scholarship to the University of Guyana (UG).
“I am standing here today to tell you how grateful and blessed I am to be attending UG. I was born in Bartica and growing up here as child, I always had a passion for education. I always wanted to be in school, and thanks to GTT, this dream has become possible.”
“Runique made us really proud and I still remember her screaming with joy as she announced her CSEC achievements,” said the smiling mother of the scholarship awardee – Chrystal Belle.
At the time, she was holding the hands of GTT’s PR and Corporate Communications Manager, Jasmin Harris. The teen was able to secure a placement in the 2018 academic year at the University of Guyana to major in Chemistry in the faculty of Natural Sciences.
She secured 14 CSEC subjects; nine Grade One passes and five twos. Her father, Rundy Belle, was proud to showcase Runique’s many achievements through trophies and awards.
GTT will pay Runique’s tuition fees for the next four years with the criterion that she maintains a GPA of 3.0.
As Jasmin Harris from GTT presented Runique with a laptop and printer, she assured her that she will continue to do well in school. In addition, Runique will be given a monthly allowance for GTT’s internet and mobile services.
Bartica Town Council was very helpful in recommending Runique as an awardee for this GTT scholarship. Speaking on behalf of Mayor Gifford Marshall, councillor Kenneth Williams expressed his gratitude to GTT for making this commitment.
“The council, like all of Bartica, is very proud of Runique’s achievement and is grateful to GTT for providing her with this scholarship.”
According to Justin Nedd, Chief Executive Officer of GTT, education is a very important area of focus for GTT as this is an avenue to assist in improving and developing Guyana’s future.
“GTT remains true to what our brand stands for; we are about giving more. We want to be the game changer for Guyana, and we are starting this programme in Bartica!
“We will play our role in creating future entrepreneurs, doctors, lawyers, engineers, accountants and the many other professions, developing a strong workforce for Guyana’s future,” he added.
Nedd revealed the company’s plan to roll out their network coverage in Bartica by September 2019. He declared that this is a promise the telecoms giant will deliver on.
“We will provide the citizens of Bartica premium services at affordable prices, keeping them connected to their friends and families”.
“GTT is devoted to its vision of improving life experiences by unlocking innovation through applications and infrastructure to every home and business”.

