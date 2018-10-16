Latest update October 16th, 2018 12:59 AM

Banks DIH/GABA leagues… Eagles and Ravens win Sunday night clashes

Oct 16, 2018 Sports 0

Pepsi Sonics’ Jason Squires (with ball) being closely marked by Ravens’ Kurt Junior.

The two top opposing players in the 1st division clash on Sunday, Sonics’ Jason Squires (left) and Ravens’ Tyrone Hamid.

Dyna’s Ravens 56-43 Pepsi Sonics (First Division)
Tyrone Hamid top scored with 19 points to lead Dyna’s Ravens to a predictable win over the rebuilding Pepsi Sonics basketball club by 13 points on Sunday night in the feature match of the Rainforest Water/Malta Supreme/Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) leagues which are being contested at the Burnham hard court on Middle and Carmichael streets every Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.
In the low scoring Open Division clash, Hamid’s skipper Dominic Vincente (10) was the only other player to get into double digits.
Sonics’ Jason Squires continues to prove that he is the best player on the struggling side and he spearheaded the club’s fight for a maiden win netting a team high 16 points.
Eagles 68-56 Kobras (Under-23 Division)
After losing both their matches in the first and second division leagues on Thursday to Pacesetters, Eagles basketball club bounced back to their winning ways on Sunday with a deserved 12-point win over Kobras in the junior division.
Eagles’ Captain Shemar Huntley (23) was the go to man in the win and he completely dominated the scoring for his side with no other player reaching into double digits, while Somesh Danram and Sherland Gillis both netting eight points to be the other main contributors in the win.
The main contributors for the losing club were James Lakhan (14) and Amoniki John (11).
Basketball continues tomorrow night at the outdoor facility with two matches in the Under-23 Division. The first clash will tip off at 18:30hrs featuring the winless Pepsi Sonics against Pacesetters, while Eagles will play University of Guyana (UG) Trojans at 20:30hrs in the feature match.
Meanwhile on Thursday, Sonics will bounce with Vikings in the Second Division from 18:30hrs, while Kobras will play Republic Bank Nets in the First Division at 20:30hrs.
The round robin stage of this competition will conclude on November 15 with the three-game finals for each division commencing one week later.

