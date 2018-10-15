Teen slain while stopping man from hitting spouse

A 19-year-old was stabbed to death after he went to the aid of a woman whose spouse had attempted to hit her.

Dead is Nyron Vyphuis, a labourer of Circuit Ville, Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/Linden Highway. The suspect, a 40-year-old, has been arrested.

Police said that the suspect and his common law wife were arguing. The suspect was about to hit her when the teen intervened.

An argument ensued and the suspect allegedly stabbed Vyphuis to the stomach. The murder weapon has been retrieved.

Vyphuis’ remains are presently at the Lyken Funeral Parlour awaiting a post mortem.