Mom of dead Trinidadian student wants further probe into fatal accident

The mother of 21-year-old Trinidad national Shivana Brazlon is seeking further answers to ascertain how her daughter perished in an accident that occurred last Wednesday on the Rupert Craig Highway, Industry,

The victim, a University of the West Indies student, was engaged to a Guyanese pilot.

In a statement the police said that the accident that occurred at 17:45 hours on October 11, and involved the driver of motor car PLL 9039 and Shivanan Brazlon a 20-year-old student at UWI, of Trinidad and residing at Lot 384 Seventh Field Cummings Lodge East Coast Demerara.

According to the statement, “the deceased and fiancé were crossing the road going from north to south. While on the southern carriageway, the deceased walked ahead and was struck by motor car PLL 9039 which was proceeding west on the said road. The deceased was taken to the Woodlands Hospital where she died about 23:00 hrs on the 11th of October while receiving treatment.

The driver at the time was not yet in custody. Vehicle not yet examined.”

In another statement regarding the postmortem, police said “the pathologist opined the cause of death as multiple injuries consistent with motor vehicle accident. The body was handed over to the relatives. However, they are unable to pay the cost to transport the body to Trinidad at this time. Hence, the body is presently at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home. “

Police also stated that the driver had been released on $100,000 bail.

Kaieteur News understands that the driver who was involved in the accident is a friend of the victim’s fiancé. .

Shivana Brazlon’s mother, 42-year-old Malene Brazlon, got the shock of her life on Thursday last when a relative of her daughter’s fiancé told her that her daughter had died in an accident in Guyana.

Mrs. Brazion said she could not believe that her daughter who had just left for Guyana on the October 2, to be with her husband to be, was now dead,

The mother told Kaieteur News that she had expected that the news of her daughter’s death would have come from the young man she was expecting to be her son-in-law.

But the mother said that the fiancé later called to say that Shivana was dead and that he had made all the funeral arrangements. He allegedly also promised to send three airline tickets.

According to the mother, she was also told that an autopsy was going to be conducted on Friday and arrangements were being made to have her daughter cremated on Saturday.

Kaieteur News was told that relatives contacted investigators who advices the Guyana police to delay the postmortem.

The mother of four said she and six family members borrowed money to buy their tickets and came to Guyana.

On Saturday the mother claimed she witnessed the autopsy.

The mother said she was later taken to the Sparendaam Police Station to give a statement.

She said she later learnt that the driver of the car that struck and killed her daughter was a friend of her daughter’s fiancé.

She showed Kaieteur News a Whatsapp message her daughter had posted on the day she was leaving Trinidad.

Part of the messages, which were time stamped between 05:58 and 05:59 hours read: “leave for Guyana today mom. I got a dream that was very powerful. In the dream, I was basically warned that I was going to die.”

The mother said as a result of this, and other information she was told by her daughter, she is appealing for a more intensive investigation into her daughter’s demise.