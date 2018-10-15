Guyanese pastor allegedly murders Trini woman preacher

Trinidad police are said to be searching for a Guyanese pastor in connection with the murder of a woman preacher.

Reports in the Trinidad media stated that Alisa Ali, the victim, was stabbed multiple times on Saturday night at Gill Trace, Lamont Street, Longdenville, where she worshipped and lived.

The 42-year-old reportedly operated a church next to her home.

A report in the Trinidad Guardian stated that “last night at around 10.30, Ali reportedly got into an argument with another religious leader who is believed to have stabbed her multiple times on her face and upper body.

“Her children, who heard the commotion, ran into her bedroom and found her bleeding from stab wounds.

“The suspect, who is a Guyanese national, ran out of the house and up towards Gill Street. He then flagged down a passing car and escaped, witnesses told police.”

The Trinidad Guardian stated that Ali’s daughter and soninlaw rushed her to the Chaguanas District Health Facility where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Officers of the Long­denville and Chaguanas Police Stations and Central Police Division are still searching for the suspect.