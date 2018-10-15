Latest update October 15th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyanese pastor allegedly murders Trini woman preacher

Oct 15, 2018 News 0

 

Trinidad police are said to be searching for a Guyanese pastor in connection with the murder of a woman preacher.
Reports in the Trinidad media stated that Alisa Ali, the victim, was stabbed multiple times on Saturday night at Gill Trace, Lamont Street, Longdenville, where she worshipped and lived.
The 42-year-old reportedly operated a church next to her home.

Murdered: Alisa Ali

A report in the Trinidad Guardian stated that “last night at around 10.30, Ali reportedly got into an argument with another religious leader who is believed to have stabbed her multiple times on her face and upper body.
“Her children, who heard the commotion, ran into her bedroom and found her bleeding from stab wounds.
“The suspect, who is a Guyanese national, ran out of the house and up towards Gill Street. He then flagged down a passing car and escaped, witnesses told police.”
The Trinidad Guardian stated that Ali’s daughter and soninlaw rushed her to the Chaguanas District Health Facility where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Officers of the Long­denville and Chaguanas Police Stations and Central Police Division are still searching for the suspect.

More in this category

Sports

Banks DIH/GABA league…Double success for Pacesetters on Saturday

Banks DIH/GABA league…Double success for Pacesetters on

Oct 15, 2018

Eagles Basketball Club and Pacesetters played both matches contested on Saturday at the Burnham hard court in the Second and First Division of the Rainforest Water/Malta Supreme/Georgetown Amateur...
Read More
Flying Stars CC/Kadir Mohamed Ounce of Gold Memorial Race…Jamal John makes it two in a row; Briton John is junior winner

Flying Stars CC/Kadir Mohamed Ounce of Gold...

Oct 15, 2018

Windies crushed again in series sweep

Windies crushed again in series sweep

Oct 15, 2018

Antigua and Barbuda crowned overall champs; Guyana second in female three-hand

Antigua and Barbuda crowned overall champs;...

Oct 15, 2018

Guyana face Windies ‘B’ today in POS

Guyana face Windies ‘B’ today in POS

Oct 15, 2018

Essequibo/Pomeroon FA Senior League…Essequibo Technical Institute and Suddie are Saturday winners

Essequibo/Pomeroon FA Senior...

Oct 15, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Jonestown

    The 18th November 1978 is a date no Guyanese should forget. The greatest mass murder suicide in the world, up to that time,... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Oct.-14-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]