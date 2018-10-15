Latest update October 15th, 2018 12:58 AM

GDF take first innings points from UG

Oct 15, 2018

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) took first innings points from the University of Guyana (UG) when play in the Georgetown Cricket Association/Noble House Sea Foods second division two-day tournament continued on Saturday at the Guyana Defence Force ground.
Batting first, UG were bowled out for 142 with Mahendra Persaud scoring 49 and Kierre Henry 30. Damion Waldron bagged 8-25.
In reply, GDF ended the day on 200 – 9, taking a lead of 58, heading into the final day. Openers Leon Andrews and Kurt Lovell added 92 to give their team a solid start. Andrews made 54 and Kurt Lovell 39; Ershaad Ali and Dennis Heywood took four wickets each.

