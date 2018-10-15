GABF makes worthy donation to NSC

DPI, Guyana – It is a fact that for there to be development, everyone must play their role. With that, the President of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF), Nigel Hinds made a worthy donation to the National Sports Commission, on Friday, at the NSC Secretariat, Homestretch Avenue.

The donation costing close to $200,000 is geared towards the development of sports and includes a scoreboard console along with some nets and a battery backup. Chairman of the NSC board, Dr. Colin Roach received the donation on behalf of the commission and expressed gratitude to the GABF for their assistance.“We would like to encourage other organisations to come forward and collaborate with the NSC as all collaborate to advance sports in Guyana,” Dr. Roach stated.President of the GABF said that he was happy to make the donation since over the years the NSC has assisted them in ways too numerous to mention. Hinds noted that the donation of the scoreboard console comes as the last two consoles were damaged due to power surges. He highlighted that the GABF thought it would be best to also contribute a backup battery with the console.The console is multifaceted and can be used for more than just basketball. “It can be used for hockey, football and really any other sport,” Hinds stated.“I am very grateful for the support that we have had over the years from the National Sports Commission and I feel delighted on behalf of the executives, that we are in position that we can support sports in Guyana,” Hinds said.