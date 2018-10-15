Flying Stars CC/Kadir Mohamed Ounce of Gold Memorial Race…Jamal John makes it two in a row; Briton John is junior winner

Team Coco’s Jamal John became the first rider to successfully defend the Kadir Mohamed Memorial Ounce of Gold Race Senior title when he defeated an experienced field yesterday, the eight edition of the lucrative event which saw One Million in cash and gold distributed.

John who also won six (6) of the ten (10) sprint prizes at stake, completed the race which started at Homestretch Avenue to Dora on the Linden Soesdyke Highway and back in 3:15.01 leading to the line, Andre Green, Briton John, Curtis Dey, Christopher Griffith, Rastaff O’Selmo, Andrew Hicks and Ajay Gopilall rounded out the top eight.

Briton John, who also won the junior category, also carted off two sprint prizes as well as Green. Ajay Gopilall, Adealie Hodge and Emmanuel GAyral were the other top junior riders with David Hicks winning the juvenile division.

Yet again, the indefatigable Junior Niles topped the veteran Under-45 class which also rode the same route as the senior and juniors, in 3:20.39. Having to settle for the 2nd and 3rd positions were Alex Mendes and Paul Choo Wee Nam.

The juveniles, veterans Over-45 and mountain bike cyclists turned back at Yarrowkabra also on the Linden Soesdyke Highway before returning to the starting line.

Ian ‘Deaf Boy’ Jackson won the Vets O-45 category in 2:24.54 with the 2nd and 3rd places occupied by Oliver Younge and Anand Sankar. Ruling the roost in the mountain bike race was Ozia Maculay (2:24.45) who defeated Jamal Cappell and Mario King.

The race was held under the auspices of the Flying Stars Cycle Club, whose William Howard in remarks before the presentation applauded the competitors for making the event possible. Howard also expressed sincere gratitude to the sponsors, Mohamed family of Bartica for continuing the event for the eight successive year.

He stated that they are hoping that in the near future, the event can be held in Bartica where it would be fitting to host as it is in memory of one of the sons of Bartica. The event is held in memory of the late Kadir Mohamed who was an Imam and an avid sports enthusiast who transitioned 22 years ago.