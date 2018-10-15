Latest update October 15th, 2018 12:58 AM

Essequibo/Pomeroon FA Senior League…Essequibo Technical Institute and Suddie are Saturday winners

Oct 15, 2018 Sports 0

When play in the Essequibo/Pomeroon Football Association (EPFA) 2018 Senior League continued on Saturday afternoon last at the Anna Regina Community Centre Ground, there were wins for Essequibo Technical Institute (ETI) and Suddie FC.

Meldrickson Rekem (left), Norton John and Tian Mendonca – Essequibo T.I

Contesting Group A, ETI moved to the top of the points table in their group on account of a 3-0 win over Good Hope. The lads from ETI were in command of the match from start to finish and their goals were scored by Meldrickson Rekem, Norton John and Tian Mendonca.
Also notching up full points in their match were Suddie who edged Dartmouth 2-1 on account of goals from Omal Chalmers and Neilson Gordon. Dartmouth got their consolation goal from Ridley Williams.
Matches were scheduled to continue yesterday at the same venue. Teams are battling for two spots to the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Super-16 Year End tournament which will have in excess of six million dollars at stake.
Following group matches, the top two teams from each group will advance to the final four which would be a knockout format.

Group A
Teams P W D L F A GD Points
Essequibo T.I 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3
Queenstown United 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3
Henrietta United 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0
Good Hope 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0
Group B
Mainstay Gold Star 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3
Suddie 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3
Charity Xtreme 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0
Dartmouth 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0
Super X1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

