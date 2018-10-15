C’TYNE HORROR…Deportee stabs lover to death after dumping her in trench

– chased victim down street with kitchen knife; nabbed at scene while trying to remove corpse

Armed with a kitchen knife, a mentally unstable deportee chased his girlfriend down a Corriverton, Corentyne street just after 09.00 hrs yesterday, before dumping her in a trench and stabbing her to death.

Itashia Idana Frank, 38, collapsed and died from stab wounds to the neck.

Police arrested the alleged killer, Durn Hunt, called ‘Rastaman,’ at the scene as he tried to drag the body out of the trench. They have also retrieved the murder weapon.

Relatives and neighbours claimed that Hunte was of unsound mind, while disclosing that his victim had moved from Georgetown to Queenstown, Corriverton about a month ago.

The brutal killing occurred shortly after Itashia Frank and her boyfriend, who has been in a relationship for just three weeks, had a heated argument at the suspect’s lot 108 Crane Street, Queenstown residence.

It was during a scuffle that Itashia ran out the yard, while Hunt picked up a knife and pursued her.

He eventually caught up with Itashia, threw her into a trench and stabbed her three times to the neck. The woman collapsed in the trench, which is located near her boyfriend’s house.

Eyewitness said that after killing his lover, ‘Rastaman’ dropped the knife in the ditch and sat on the parapet staring at her body. He then reportedly wiped the mud away from her face and kissed her face.

In a video footage seen by this publication, he was attempting to pull the woman’s body from the drain when the police arrived and swiftly arrested him.

The woman’s body was seen partly submerged and covered in mud before she was removed.

A neighbour, who declined to be identified, said that Itashia Frank only moved in with the suspect some three weeks ago. While there were no arguments and they lived “like a normal couple, neighbours were concerned because of Hunt’s mental state.

The neighbour said she was preparing a meal for her infant when she heard a commotion outside her house.

“I heard them arguing but I didn’t pay no mind because I said that is not my business and then a little bit after I peep through the window and I saw the crowd then I wanted to know what happen. When I go out is then I see the body in the drain and police and so come.”

She said ‘Rastaman’ was sitting near the body on the parapet “like he was in shock because before police handcuff he people told him to pull she up but he told them he was too weak.”

According to the woman, Hunte first “tripped out” sometime in 2015 and “when he does lose it he does normally fight and curse up and it does take like months before he get back normal again”, she said.

She disclosed that police had arrested the suspect on several occasions for assaulting persons.

It is alleged that Hunte would be taken to the National Psychiatric Hospital at Fort Canje, but would eventually be released and would return home.

The woman revealed that Hunte had lived overseas but was deported some ten years ago.

He had reportedly worked for a short period of time but for the longest while he has been unemployed with his mother who lives overseas supporting him financially.

Meanwhile, a source from Itashia Frank’s workplace told Kaieteur News that Itashia struck up the relationship with Hunte and they would regularly “come and eat and buy food.” She stated that she last saw Itashia and the suspect on Wednesday.

“They come and buy bake and porridge for dinner and they left.”

She added that Itashia worked with her for a week and then she told her that “she moving in with the man (Hunte) but I warned her that the man mad and he does smoke up but she never listen. She does always seh she don’t care and that she like him”.

The woman said that Itashia never complained but told her that she had two children living in Georgetown.

The body is at the Skeldon Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post mortem.