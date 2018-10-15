Banks DIH/GABA league…Double success for Pacesetters on Saturday

Eagles Basketball Club and Pacesetters played both matches contested on Saturday at the Burnham hard court in the Second and First Division of the Rainforest Water/Malta Supreme/Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) league with Pacesetters winning both those matches.

Pacesetters 78-73 Eagles (First Division)

Having already lost the opening Second Division game, Eagles were way more competitive in the feature First Division clash against Pacesetters despite entering the game with just six players. The pendulum swung a few times during the clash but stamina was a major factor as the more disciplined Pacesetters’ team led by 24 points from Dave Causeway achieved an eventually comfortable five-point win.

Michael Turner (13) and Trevor Williams (12) did most of the scoring during the dying minutes of the match along with a late three-pointer from Nathan Saul (6) to ensure that Pacesetters clinched a double success against their rivals on Saturday night.

On the losing side, Travis Belgrave swooshed a game-high 25 points for Eagles, while his most outstanding teammates were Mark Richards (16), Ryan Gullen (12) and Mark Wills (10).

Pacesetters 73-59 Eagles (Second Division)

In the opening match that bounced off at 18:30hrs, Mark Rose (17) along with 14 points each from Troy David and Zian Gray ensured allowed Pacesetters a 14-point win over Eagles. The Clement Brusche coached side was never threatened by Courtenay Taylor’s Eagles who had one player reaching double-digits in Sherland Gillis (14), while his teammates Somesh Danram and Shamaar Huntley each netted nine points during the loss.

Basketball continues on Wednesday evening at the outdoor facility with two matches in the Under-23 Division. The first clash will tip off at 18:30hrs featuring the winless Pepsi Sonics against Pacesetters, while Eagles will play University of Guyana (UG) Trojans at 20:30hrs in the feature match. (Calvin Chapman story and photos)