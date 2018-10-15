Antigua and Barbuda crowned overall champs; Guyana second in female three-hand

Antigua and Barbuda emerged as the overall champions when the curtains came down on the 18th World Council of Dominoes Federation Championships on Saturday night at Carifesta Sports Complex, Georgetown. Barbados took the runner up and St. Lucia third.

Guyanese Yonette Christmas won the Pul-O-Rama, while her Guyanese teammate Stephen Duncan placed second and Luriane Tracey of the USA finished third.

J. King and S. Mathew of Antigua won the mixed pairs category, while their teammates S. Hector and M. Roach took the runner up spot, followed by T. Marquis and T. Augustin of St. Lucia.

The female pairs’ winners were Winifred Harbin-Jones and Sharon Lynch of Barbados; Antigua’s Francine Hector and Bernia Richards placed second, while Lucille Mack and Elizabeth Benjamin also of Antigua finished in third place.

Charles Proverbs and Decourtney Estwick of Barbados captured the male pairs segment, while Marcus Toussaint and N. Phillips of St. Lucia took second place and Thomas Casimier and Valences Allophones of St. Lucia grabbed third.

Jo-Ann Davis of Antigua won the Queen Dominoes crown; Tessa Marquis of St. Lucia took the runner up spot and Shandette Carty of Anguilla finished third.

The King Dominoes title went to Joseph Carty of Anguilla, while Hamilton Durant of Barbados finished second and Curfield Lewis of St. Lucia third.

The USA won the female three-hand category while Guyana placed second and Barbados third. Antigua dethroned defending champions Guyana to take the male three-hand title; St. Lucia took second and Guyana third.

Barbados captured the team four-hand segment ahead of Antigua and St. Lucia respectively.

The most valuable players from each teams were Anthony Morton of Anguilla, Francine Hector of Antigua, Decourtney Estwick of Barbados, Tessa Marquis of St. Lucia, Ponna Degroot of USA and Yonette Christmas of Guyana. The overall male and female MVP winners were Decourtney Estwick and Francine Hector.