Latest update October 14th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Wiltshire, Joseph to host three-hand dominoes today

Oct 14, 2018 Sports 0

Senior Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Dominoes Association Mark Wiltshire and President of the Guyana National Federation Faye Joseph will be hosting a three-hand tournament today at 1223 Gaulding Place, South Ruimveldt.
Entrance fee is $10,000 and the winning team will take home $100,000, runner up $50,000 and third place $30,000. Teams from the USA, Antigua, Barbados, Anguilla and St. Lucia will battle with their Guyanese counterparts from 12:30hrs.
Teams can contact Wiltshire on 665-5855 for registration.

More in this category

Sports

Golden Jaguars maul Turks & Caicos on account of hat-tricks from Holder and Welshman

Golden Jaguars maul Turks & Caicos on account of hat-tricks from...

Oct 14, 2018

In their first ever international meeting, Guyana Golden Jaguars inflicted an 8-0 whipping on the home team at the TCIFA National Academy Providenciales yesterday afternoon as region wide rivalry in...
Read More
Regional Super50 cricket… Pestano’s hat-trick leaves Red force a spent force – Fifties for Griffith, Reifer as Jaguars jump to top with 19 points

Regional Super50 cricket… Pestano’s...

Oct 14, 2018

Annual Heritage KO Football – Region 9… Titans United topple Guyana Rush Saints to take male title – Paiwomak Warriors are female champs

Annual Heritage KO Football – Region 9…...

Oct 14, 2018

ANSA McAL is official beverage sponsor for Guyana Softball Cup 8

ANSA McAL is official beverage sponsor for Guyana...

Oct 14, 2018

Ninvalle overcomes AIBA Executive Committee storm to thwart suspension

Ninvalle overcomes AIBA Executive Committee storm...

Oct 14, 2018

BCB/New Building Society 2nd Division Tourney underway

BCB/New Building Society 2nd Division Tourney...

Oct 14, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Oct.-14-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]