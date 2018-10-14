Wiltshire, Joseph to host three-hand dominoes today

Senior Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Dominoes Association Mark Wiltshire and President of the Guyana National Federation Faye Joseph will be hosting a three-hand tournament today at 1223 Gaulding Place, South Ruimveldt.

Entrance fee is $10,000 and the winning team will take home $100,000, runner up $50,000 and third place $30,000. Teams from the USA, Antigua, Barbados, Anguilla and St. Lucia will battle with their Guyanese counterparts from 12:30hrs.

Teams can contact Wiltshire on 665-5855 for registration.