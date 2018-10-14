WDFA Senior Qualifying KO Tourney… Golden Warriors secure a semi final berth; triple header on today

Latest update October 14th, 2018 12:59 AM
Golden Warriors have booked a semi final date against the winner of today’s clash between Pouderoyen and Crane following their 2-1 win over Wales United yesterday when action in the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) qualifying knock-out tournament for the GFF year-end championship continued at the Den Amstel Ground.
The Warriors, fresh off their 7-2 triumph over Zeelugt on the weekend before, took the lead against Wales when veteran Anthony Harding, following up on his helmet-trick in their previous win, netted his fifth of the tournament in the 22nd minute.
It was a lead they enjoyed until the 65th minute when Wales United found the equaliser off the boot of Teffon Fraser. But just when it seemed like the match was headed for penalty kicks, a golden like goal was manufactured by Shalon Williams on an assist from Harding in the 72nd minute.
Today’s other matches apart from the opening encounter between Pouderoyen and Crane at 12:00hrs pits De Kendren and Stewartville at 14:00hrs with the main attraction between Beavers and Jetty Gunners at 16:00hrs.
