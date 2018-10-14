The second edition of the GT Beer/Candy Boss Eight-a-side Football set for Berbice

Latest update October 14th, 2018 12:59 AM
The launching ceremony of the second edition of the GT Beer/Candy Boss & Antics Promotion invitational 8-a-side football tournament is set for Friday 26th October at a venue to be decided shortly.
Some 32 team from across the country are expected to participate in this year’s competition and all matches will be played at the All Saints Scott’s Church Ground, Princess Elizabeth and Vryheid Road, New Amsterdam, Berbice. Games will be played on Fridays and Sundays and will be of one hour duration each.
The competition will get started on Friday 2nd November and conclude on 1st January with the grand final and will also expect to include added attractions. The teams will be battling for lucrative cash prizes, trophies and other memorabilia.
Georgetown Police are the defending champion and will be going all out to defend the title.
According to coordinator Tito “Candy Boss” Sancho the first edition was successfully held and this year the event is expected to be bigger and better. (Samuel Whyte)
