Soulja Bai should fix ee foot fuh run again

Mohamad Mahathir ruled Malaysia fuh 20 years. He bring de country from a Third World poor ass country and mek it one of de leaders in de world.

He resign when he was 75 and hand over to he right hand man eighteen years ago. He sat on the outskirt and watch how de Prime Minister corrupt de whole country and thief billions.

When he couldn’t tek it, he contest de elections and won. He promise de people dat he gon clean up in two years and resign again. Then he start to clean up.

He ketch de Prime Minister wid almost $800 million in he bank account. De man, wife and son live better than Donald Trump.

Plenty of dem in jail already.

Soulja Bai and Ramjattan did promise to clean up de corruption dat Jagdeo cultivate.

Everybody see wha clean up tek place. Dem boys seh if he lef people like Statia to do dem wuk unhindered, de place gon surely clean up.

Yesterday, after giving long notice bout smuggled alcohol, dem boys hear he visit restaurant, hotels, etc. De amount of top shelf liquor he find could raise dem old people pension.

Statia people did not have enough vehicle to fetch out de smuggled liquor.

Dem boys been to two odda place last night and drink up dem belly full because de likker was cheap.

When dem boys ask why de likker suh cheap, de man seh he nah able suffer losses.

Is things like dis should mek Soulja Bai run again and he should hire more men like Statia. He should kick some of dem Minister because some of dem wuss than Jagdeo.

De set wha he got to fire, copy all Jagdeo bad habits and de Baccoo is one.

Dem boys seh Soulja Bai foot mightn’t be good fuh running but dat is something dat can fix.

Dem boys know nuff doctors dat can do joint replacement and even if he get li’l pain, dem boys don’t care if he sit down and pass orders.

Dem boys believe he and couple of dem wha he got surrounding him can really tek out Guyana from wha Jagdeo create.

Talk half and go after Jagdeo billions.