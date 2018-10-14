National awardee, Marilyn Dewar is a cancer survivor

By Feona Morrison and Tiana Cole

Her name is Marilyn Dewar. She is a 69-year-old recipient of a National Award; the Golden Arrow of Achievement (A.A) to be exact. But what is even more astounding about this woman is that she is a cancer survivor.

Dewar’s survival story began in 2016, when she felt a lump in her left breast, prompting her to visit the doctor.

But the doctor told Dewar that her observations were nothing to worry about. In fact, he told her that it was just “fat”, so she returned home but continued regular self-examinations. According to this mother of three, “I continued my self-examinations and I noticed the lump was getting bigger.”

“What could possibly be wrong?” She recalled asking herself. She recounted that she immediately contacted her daughter who is a doctor, to whom she related the problem.

Dewar said that she underwent an ultrasound based on the advice from her daughter. She went further to do a mammogram, and the doctor was not happy with the findings. In fact, the doctor referred her to another doctor forthwith.

She underwent a fine needle biopsy this time, but the doctor was suspicious of the findings and advised her to do a biopsy. She received her test results in January 2017. Dewar was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Asked to recall her reaction to the diagnosis, she recounted that even though she thought about death, she had a good understanding of the disease, which has affected two of her sisters.

“But you always have to think positive. Fight it! Act before it spreads. Early detection always helps.”

Now faced with a life threatening disease, she recalled that her daughter was one of the first persons she told of her diagnosis. She said, “My daughter told me that I had two options. Either I do a lumpectomy or a mastectomy. I had to choose, she didn’t make a decision for me.”

She continued, “I did a mastectomy in late January 2017,” emphasizing that she had her left side breast completely removed. Dewar explained that although the operation went well, she has to cope with the side effects of swelling to her left hand, accompanied by numbness of the fingers.

She revealed that during last year her schedule was filled with lots of doctor’s appointments to do chest x-rays and ultrasounds. “After doctors sent me for these tests, they said my breast looked cleared. But they still recommended that I undergo chemotherapy.”

Chemotherapy treats many types of cancers effectively. It uses one or more anti-cancer drugs as part of a standardized chemotherapy regime, and may be given with a curative intent, or may aim to prolong life and to reduce symptoms.

Dewar underwent eight sessions of chemotherapy every 21 days and in October 2017; she began radiation to assist with getting rid of the cancer. However, sometime after visiting the doctor lymph nodes were spotted in her breast, causing her to be sent for further chemotherapy.

According to her, chemotherapy was one of the most difficult steps in her fight. She started to lose her hair, and eventually went bald.

She highlighted, “When you get the chemo, you cannot do anything for yourself. You just have to relax. But I used to feel better after a few days. Before undergoing chemo, doctors would check to ensure that your blood count is at a certain level.” Fortunately, after undergoing a CT scan earlier this year, Dewar’s body is now cancer free.

“I am still on medication and was advised to eat lots of green vegetables.”

For her entire life, Dewar has been living for music. She is one of, if not the most sought after music teacher in Guyana. This accomplished educator plays the piano, violin, recorder, and also sings.

In fact, she is accompaniment with the renowned Woodside Choir and Secretary of the Music Teachers’ Association of Guyana for over three decades. She is also one of the founding members of the Broadcast to Schools programme.

Dewar, who was bestowed with the National Award in 2016, for her sterling contributions towards musical education, runs a music school from her Charlotte Street, Bourda, Georgetown residence, which she shares with her husband of over 30 years.

During her career, she taught music at Queen’s College, the Bishops’ High School and St. Rose’s High School. Dewar who resided for a period in the United Kingdom was also involved in broadcasting with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

Apart from these, she holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and a Master’s degree in International Education.