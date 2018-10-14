Golden Jaguars maul Turks & Caicos on account of hat-tricks from Holder and Welshman

In their first ever international meeting, Guyana Golden Jaguars inflicted an 8-0 whipping on the home team at the TCIFA National Academy Providenciales yesterday afternoon as region wide rivalry in the inaugural Concacaf National League (CNL) continued.

Caledonia AIA (Trinidad and Tobago) based forward Sheldon Holder headed in Guyana‘s first goal in the 7th minute on an assist from Trayon Bobb, the first of three for him as he featured in the first three goals, another commanding performance form the 1st Dezembro (Portugal) based player.

On 20 minutes another well calculated play resulted in Emery Welshman, who is based at FC Cincinnati in the USA tucking in the first of his three goals. Holder was back in the scoring groove in the 37th and 45th minutes to increase the lead to 4-0 before Bobb helped himself to one in the 45+2 (47) to end the half with the Golden Jaguars large and in charge, 5-0 up.

The opening period of the second half saw some spirited resistance from the home team but their fight eventually waned when Welshman scored his second and Guyana’s sixth of the match in the 69th minute.

Midfielder Daniel Cadel, who plays for Dover Athletic in England, got into the act of scoring inking his name on the score sheet in the 77th minute after which Welshman, who was brought down in the box stepped up to take the resulting penalty and buried his shot in the 81st minute past the 17 year-old Turks and Caicos Islands goalkeeper, Pendieno Brooks; completing his hat-trick in the process.

This was a good display for the team as three forwards combined for seven of the eight goals scored, the other coming from a midfielder. Following a few weeks break, attention will then turn to Guyana’s next match which will be away to French Guiana on Tuesday, November 20th at the Stade Municipal Dr. Edmard Lama in Cayenne.