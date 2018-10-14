Entries for KMTC Pre Diwali race meet close today

The Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) will be hosting its annual Pre-Diwali race meet on October 21 at Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice and entries for the event will close today.

The races will be run under the rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority and no late entries will be accepted.

Horses can be entered through Ivan Dipnarine on 331-0316, Mr. Cecil Kennard on 623-7609 or 225-4818, Fazal Habibulla on 657 7010, Dennis De Roop on 640-6396 or Compton Sancho on 602-1567.

Six races are carded for the day with the feature attraction being the H1 and lower race which goes for six furlongs and carries a top prize of $250,000. The runner up will take home $125,000, third place $62,000 and fourth place $31,000.

Other races listed are L-non earner which covers a distance of five furlongs and fetches a top prize of $100,000, while the runner up will take home $50,000; L-open for five furlongs and includes a top purse of $140,000 and a second prize of $70,000.

Two years Guyana bred that covers a distance of five furlongs, carries a top prize of $200,000 and the runner up will be given $100,000; L-non winning maidens will run for five furlongs with the winner pocketing $120,000 and second place $60,000 and J 3 and K class will run for five furlongs in which the winner will receive $160,000 and runner up $80,000.