‘CGI League provided perfect preparation for hectic scheduled’ – Say Jaguars’ Manager/ Asst Coach Griffith

Latest update October 14th, 2018 12:59 AM
By Sean Devers in Trinidad
In association with Vnet, Regal,
Noble House Seafoods & Cascadia Hotel
The schedule for the Regional Super50 in a hectic event for all the teams, especially for Guyana who drew the bye in the opening round and had games every other day with little time to recover and have nets sessions.
Added to that, the Jaguars have four consecutive games at the Brian Lara Academy which takes the team bus over an hour from their hotel in Port-of-Spain to the Venue in South Trinidad.
Guyana had three consecutive day-night games which could finish at late as 22:30hrs but Rayon Griffith, the 39-year-old Manager and Assistant Coach says, the CGI 50-over Franchise League was the perfect preparation for this situation.
“Because of the rain the CGI League had to be compressed and was played every other day with teams sometimes travelling from Georgetown to Berbice. We played one day and rest one day so we were mentally and physically prepared for the work load here. The boys’ bodies got accustomed to what they had to do,” explained Griffith who also coached the West Indies ‘A’ and the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL.
Griffith said that while it was a busy schedule what is important is that the players are getting cricket to play and it was all about managing them.
“We have been managing their workload, especially in the net sessions but all in all we have been doing pretty well in managing them and we are fine with the schedule,” said the former and West Indies ‘B’ team pacer.
Griffith informed that Sherfane Rutherford, who scored an explosive 69 in his new role as opener, could maybe be available for most of if not all of it since he does not know as yet when he leaves for the T20 series in India.
Asked if the Jaguars planned to do anything different in their last game Griffith said they would be no drastic changes in the way his charges went about their work.
