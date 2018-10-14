ANSA McAL is official beverage sponsor for Guyana Softball Cup 8

Latest update October 14th, 2018 12:59 AM

From left: (GFSCA) Vice President, Jailall Deodass, GFSCA Executive Member Ricky Deonarine, Ansa McAL’s Marketing Assistant, Gabriell Lopes, Marketing Assistant Olivia Chin and Beverage Divisional Head, Kelvin Singh.

Ansa McAL Trading Limited, one of the largest distribution companies in Guyana, is the official beverage sponsor for the Guyana Softball Cup 8. This was revealed yesterday by ANSA McAL’s Beverage Divisional Head, Kelvin Singh.
At a simple ceremony at the company’s head office, Singh thanked the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association for having ANSA McAL’s Stag Beer, Lucozade and iCool juice drink on board as the official beverage sponsor of the Guyana Softball Cricket Cup Eight (8).
Singh said, “Just to let you know, this is the seventh year that ANSA McAL has been involved in this competition. When we were first approached with respect to sponsoring the competition we signed onto it in fulfillment of our mandate in supporting the development of sports in Guyana and by extension, softball cricket.”
The Ansa McAL official urged all the fans and supporters of softball cricket to come out and support the games and of course, the ANSA McAL beverage bars.
He added, “Once again, we at ANSA McAL would like to take the opportunity to thank the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association for approaching us on this initiative in partnering to host this competition and we look forward to our continued partnership in supporting and promoting the development of softball.”

