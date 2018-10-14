Annual Heritage KO Football – Region 9… Titans United topple Guyana Rush Saints to take male title – Paiwomak Warriors are female champs

The Annual Heritage Football knockout Tournament under the auspices of the Rupununi Football Association (RFA) and the Heritage Committee which concluded recently saw a new male champion being crowned, Titans United steamrollered the defending champions, Guyana Rush Saints 7-2 in the championship match.

Playing at the St. Ignatius Village, Rush Saints FC ground, the home team, Guyana Rush Saints FC had signaled their intentions to retain the title when they took the lead in just the 4th minute through a Terry Parks goal but the visiting Titans United showed that it would not have been business as usual as they rushed to a 4-1 lead by the end of the first half.

Regis James (11, 41) and Peters Lynch (21, 37) netted a double each to not only see titans equalising but pulling comfortably ahead, 4-1 at the half way stage. In the second half, James completed a helmet-trick (four goals) with efforts again in the 55th and 90th minute; Abijah tucked in one in the 49th to complete a huge win for the Titans.

In the female championship match, Paiwomak Warriors made light work of Gladiators FC defeating them 4-1 in a one sided affair. A total of six male and female clubs contested the Heritage championships.