Latest update October 14th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Annual Heritage KO Football – Region 9… Titans United topple Guyana Rush Saints to take male title – Paiwomak Warriors are female champs

Oct 14, 2018 Sports 0

Titans United – Male champs of the 2018 Heritage Football Championships. Region 9

Paiwomak Warriors – 2018 Region 9, Heritage Football winners.

The Annual Heritage Football knockout Tournament under the auspices of the Rupununi Football Association (RFA) and the Heritage Committee which concluded recently saw a new male champion being crowned, Titans United steamrollered the defending champions, Guyana Rush Saints 7-2 in the championship match.
Playing at the St. Ignatius Village, Rush Saints FC ground, the home team, Guyana Rush Saints FC had signaled their intentions to retain the title when they took the lead in just the 4th minute through a Terry Parks goal but the visiting Titans United showed that it would not have been business as usual as they rushed to a 4-1 lead by the end of the first half.
Regis James (11, 41) and Peters Lynch (21, 37) netted a double each to not only see titans equalising but pulling comfortably ahead, 4-1 at the half way stage. In the second half, James completed a helmet-trick (four goals) with efforts again in the 55th and 90th minute; Abijah tucked in one in the 49th to complete a huge win for the Titans.
In the female championship match, Paiwomak Warriors made light work of Gladiators FC defeating them 4-1 in a one sided affair. A total of six male and female clubs contested the Heritage championships.

More in this category

Sports

Golden Jaguars maul Turks & Caicos on account of hat-tricks from Holder and Welshman

Golden Jaguars maul Turks & Caicos on account of hat-tricks from...

Oct 14, 2018

In their first ever international meeting, Guyana Golden Jaguars inflicted an 8-0 whipping on the home team at the TCIFA National Academy Providenciales yesterday afternoon as region wide rivalry in...
Read More
Regional Super50 cricket… Pestano’s hat-trick leaves Red force a spent force – Fifties for Griffith, Reifer as Jaguars jump to top with 19 points

Regional Super50 cricket… Pestano’s...

Oct 14, 2018

Annual Heritage KO Football – Region 9… Titans United topple Guyana Rush Saints to take male title – Paiwomak Warriors are female champs

Annual Heritage KO Football – Region 9…...

Oct 14, 2018

ANSA McAL is official beverage sponsor for Guyana Softball Cup 8

ANSA McAL is official beverage sponsor for Guyana...

Oct 14, 2018

Ninvalle overcomes AIBA Executive Committee storm to thwart suspension

Ninvalle overcomes AIBA Executive Committee storm...

Oct 14, 2018

BCB/New Building Society 2nd Division Tourney underway

BCB/New Building Society 2nd Division Tourney...

Oct 14, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Oct.-14-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]