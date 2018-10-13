PPP challenges GECOM’s $3B budget for unapproved house-to-house registration

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is questioning the decision of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Secretariat to include $3B in their 2019 budget for house-to-house registration.

Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday told reporters that there is no decision taken by the Commissioners to pursue house-to-house registration.

“We have our suspicions why it is being pursued and especially by the CEO (Chief Elections Officer) requesting over $3B for an activity that hasn’t even been agreed upon. It could be padding the budget there. Next thing they are buying radios with that,” Jagdeo stated.

He stated that there is huge danger in GECOM pursuing house-to-house registration and warned that delays to the general elections will result in a Constitutional crisis.

Jagdeo reminded that in 1990 the elections were delayed until 1992 because GECOM prepared a flawed list. On that occasion, Jagdeo said that the PPP agreed to the extension.

“We are not going to agree to anything now. The moment the constitutional period expires for this Government we are in no man’s land; constitutional crisis. Parliament will be dissolved. Spending would cease and any contract signed in that period can be subjected to review by the new Government. This is very important that people understand that from now,” Jagdeo indicated.

He stated that delays could be caused whereby during the enumeration period GECOM leaves 30% of the people in an area off the list.

“If they do that they leave those off the new list the process of correcting it could be a long drawn out one. If that’s the thinking then let them disabuse their minds right now that the PPP will agree to that extension,” Jagdeo said.

The Opposition Leader pointed out that it was the PPP who recommended house-to-house registration in 2015, but the Commission rejected it.

Jagdeo indicated a willingness to work with GECOM to clean up the existing list, including utilising the General Register Office (GRO).

“The GRO could prepare a list of all those who died in the period and they can send it to GECOM. GECOM can share it with the political parties. Put the names in the paper. You then have an agreement that these are real names and they actually died and GECOM removes those names and you will have tens of thousands of people removed from the list,” Jagdeo stated.

He said that A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) panicked and changed their stance on house-to-house when they saw the low numbers during the last two registration recycles in areas that they have been traditionally strong.