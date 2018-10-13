Narayan’s century hands Ruimveldt 44-run victory over Soesdyke

Latest update October 13th, 2018 12:59 AM
A fine century by Danny Narayan guided Ruimveldt to a 44-run victory over Soesdyke when play in the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association/Neville Sarjoo Memorial T20 tournament continued last weekend.
Ruimveldt opted to bat and rattled up 261-7 on Saturday at YMCA. Danny Narayan struck five fours and a similar number of sixes in an unbeaten 127 while John Champagne made 36. Saheed Mohamed captured 3-38.
Soesdyke responded with 217 all out, Adams scoring 74 (5×4 4×6) and Chris Deonarine 39; Tony Mootoo snared 3-57 and Eric Sukrah 2-27. At Laluni, Peter’s Hall beat Sandpipers by two wickets.
Sandpipers batted first and managed 140 all out in 31.4 overs. Abilash Deokie made 24 and Ravi Gomes 21. Stefan Wilson grabbed 4-26. Peter’s Hall in reply got to 145-8 in 31.2 overs. Arif Peerbacchus struck 38 not out and Shameer Fazal 27; Asif Eshack claimed 3-16 and Martin Salick 2-20.
On Sunday at YMCA, Nandy Park got the better of Uprising by 63 runs. Nandy Park rattled up 220 all out in 38.5 overs. Rohan Sarjoo top scored with 60 (9×4 3×6) while Mavindra Dindyal made 55 (7×4 2×6).
Adrian Persaud and Irfaan Ali had 3-38 each and Mohamed Baksh 3-48. In reply, Uprising were bowled out for 167 in 34 overs. Andy Lall made 47 and Jermaine McNeil 43; Trevon France grabbed 4-24 and Teddy Dindyal 2-23.
The competition continues today with Ruimveldt playing Sandpipers at Laluni and Rome Athletics facing Eccles at YMCA. Tomorrow Bayrock will take on North Soesdyke at YMCA.
