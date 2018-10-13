Jagdeo still to declare he marriage contract

In Primary school dem had a story about a boy who cry wolf. He use to holler how wolf attacking sheep and when de villagers come out he use to laugh. One day de wolf did come but no villager come out.

That is wha nearly happen yesterday but this time wasn’t wolf and sheep, was ambulance and minibus. Dem boys see this minibus speeding past de Waterfalls paper heading to Georgetown. It look like if it was empty suh was a case of de driver trying to bluff he way through traffic.

He still got to learn that minibus don’t tek bluff. While he heading to town de minibus heading up de bank. Is de blink of an eye that avoid de crash. Dem boys seh that this woulda be one of de few times that an ambulance had to come fuh anodda ambulance.

One nearly had to go fuh Jagdeo too because he nearly buss a blood vessel. He calling pun Soulja Bai to release all dem contract but he Jagdeo never release one. Dem boys talk about that yesterday and de man pull out de few hair he had pun he head.

And is true. He never even release he own marriage contract. Dem boys seh Jagdeo is a case of do as I say and not as I do. And when dem boys talk he does get vex. He get vex wid de Waterfalls boss man when de paper talk how he refuse to declare he assets to de Integrity Commission.

And de real reason is that he got things to hide. That is wha dem boys believe. When he write he statement and give Freedom House to send it out de Waterfalls boss man send de message that he never buy anything in he friend name or in he neighbor name.

He seh all that he own is public knowledge. Everybody know, even de tax man. He seh he prepare to declare he assets and he wonder if Jagdeo gun do de same.

De Waterfalls boss man seh that fuh sure he don’t have shares in Guyana Stores. And while Jagdeo picking pun Guyana Stores he should realize that if he did collect all de tax, duty and payment from he best friend fuh all dem assets he Jagdeo sell and give to de man, de sugar workers woulda still be collecting dem pay and severance at de same time.

Talk half and don’t wait fuh Jagdeo declare he assets. You gun wait long.