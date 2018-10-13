Govt mulls Annandale to Hope ECD road expansion for 2019 − four-lane upgrade from Hope to Rosignol forthcoming

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure, (MoPI) is planning the upgrade and extension of the railway embankment road from Annandale to Hope, on the East Coast of Demerara.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI) Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson explained that this is being considered to better manage traffic from Annandale to Belfield.

“I have presented an alternative plan to the Cabinet, with the alignment, budget and options and they are mulling it, I have to make a presentation. We have to upgrade the embankment road from Annandale to join back the main road at Belfield. So, you’ll have two lanes; almost a loop. The traffic will be going dual carriageway up to Annandale and when you’re coming down there will be a diversion out of Annandale at the intersection,” Minister Patterson explained.

This new project is necessary to further ease traffic congestion between Annandale and Belfield, where the East Coast Demerara Road Widening and Improvement Project ends.

The East Coast Road Project was conceptualized by the previous administration in 2011. The contract was for the widening of the Better Hope to Annandale road, to four lanes. Thereafter, a two-lane upgrade to Belfield using Asphaltic Concrete surface.

Minister Patterson further explained that the current four-lane widening project did not end at Belfield due to encumbrances rather than the cost of the project. He pointed out that between Annandale and Belfield there are three burial grounds, along with homes and other buildings.

“Those works would have been more extensive and cause more discomforts to the residents,” he explained.

The extension from Good Hope on the Railway Embankment to Hope, connecting back to the main road, is a better alternative, the minister said.

“The villages further on from Annandale are older villages so they are closer. All the houses are closer to the main road, along with their cemeteries, but we have noted that another alternative road is critical.”

Additionally, the ministry is seeking funding in 2019 to upgrade the stretch of road from Hope to Rosignol to four lanes. There is adequate space for the upgrade and the project is a next priority for the ministry as the design for the upgrade shortly will commence soon.

Meanwhile, the East Coast Demerara Road Widening and Improvement Project is on schedule, with the contractor preparing to commence paving a kilometre a day.

The dusty sections will be first targeted and it is anticipated that at the end of the year the dual carriageway section will be completed.

When completed, the four-lane section will have a median equipped with street lights. Sidewalks will be built alongside populated villages; seven bridges and twelve culverts will be widened and 11 traffic signals installed at busy intersections along the roadway.

The road’s surface will be finished with approximately 8-inches of asphaltic concrete with necessary road safety features including warning signs, road markings and pedestrian crossings.