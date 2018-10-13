GABF contribute scoreboard console to NSC

Yesterday afternoon, President of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF), Nigel Hinds, handed over a scoreboard console to the National Sports Commission (NSC) at their secretariat, Homestretch Avenue to assist in the development of sports.

The console for the lone electronic scoreboard at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) also located on Homestretch Avenue was damaged this year and without it, the expensive scoreboard is useless.

Receiving the console along with some nets and a battery backup which are cumulatively worth around US$1000 was Chairman of the NSC board, Dr. Colin Roach. Roach extend gratitude for what he described as a wonderful gesture and noted that, “We would like to encourage other organisations to come forward and collaborate with the NSC as we try to develop sports in Guyana.”

He further explained that sports in Guyana needs all stakeholders to chip in, in any way possible and with a collective effort is the only way the country can move forward.

Meanwhile, GABF boss, Hinds, posited that, “We are happy to be here. The scoreboard is not only used by basketball, it is also used by hockey and it can even be extended to be used for football (futsal). The previous two consoles were damaged due to power surges from GPL (Guyana Power and Light) and so we have included a surge protector in the backup.”

In conclusion, Hinds related that he was very happy with the support the GABF has been getting from the NSC in the past and this is an opportunity for them to give back to sports in Guyana, since they will not be the only association benefiting.