Enmore CCCC unveil Banks DIH 100 ball tourney

The Enmore Community Centre Cricket Club (ECCCC), on Tuesday last, launched its inaugural Banks DIH Ltd 100-ball tournament which is set to bowl off tomorrow. Twenty teams on the East Coast of Demerara will compete for cash prizes and trophies.

At the launching ceremony, Banks DIH Ltd. representative Shameer Shahib informed representatives from the various clubs that the company is pleased to partner with the Enmore CCCC since the organisation has a track record of delivering quality cricketing events.

Secretary of the club, Bheemraj Ramkelawan said that with Banks DIH Ltd. being a company of high standards, it is expected that teams participating adhere to the rules and respect the rights of the sponsors. He also thanked Banks DIH for their timely sponsorship of the competition which will be held under the Banks Beer brand.

Six venues will be used and novelty games will be introduced for giveaways during the tournament. In round one, Enterprise will be at home to Enmore ‘B’ from 09:30hrs while Enterprise A will tackle Paradise SC at 13:30hrs. At Strathavon, the home team will entertain Mahaica SC at 09:30hrs and Beehive SC at 13:30hrs.

At Lusignan, Lusignan B will match skills with LBI at 9:30hrs and Lusignan A will take on Enterprise B at 13:30hrs. Fairfield will host Beehive at 09:30hrs and Mahaica at 13:30hrs while Enmore A will be at home to Mahaica Cavaliers at 09:30hrs and Lusignan East Strikers at 13:30hrs.