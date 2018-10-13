‘Child mother’ burns down East Ruimveldt home after accusing man of infidelity

A Pineapple Street, East Ruimveldt man and his children are counting their losses, after the mother of his child allegedly set his house on fire, sometime around 15:00 hours yesterday.

She had reportedly accused him of having an affair.

Barrington was in the yard of his 192 Pineapple Street, East Ruimveldt home when the woman went into the house.

Witnesses claim to have seen the woman leaving the house in a hurry, after which smoke was seen emanating from the house.

An alarm was raised but firefighters were unable to save the building.

Barrington’s neighbours also incurred losses, which was caused by water from fire tenders.

A report was made to the police but the woman, who is said to live in the same area, could not be located.

When Kaieteur News arrived on the scene, Barrington and his children were still staring at the remains of their home.