Burglars raid UNIPARTS after smashing hole in concrete wall

Latest update October 13th, 2018 12:59 AM
The proprietors of “UNIPARTS” on Sheriff Street got the shock of their lives when they turned up for business yesterday, to find the business broken into, and a number of items missing.
When Kaieteur News arrived on the scene, the security firm that is contracted by the business was still at the location, while the owners waited for police to come.
The thieves had used an alleyway adjacent to the business to gain entry to the yard. They then made a hole in the concrete wall at the back of the business through which they gained entry and took out their loot.
The thieves also cut telephone wires and what they apparently thought was the wiring to the security system.
The owner of the business declined comment but other sources said the losses were substantial.
“The thieves carry nuff expensive parts” one man close to the business said.
