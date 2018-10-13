Berbice teen jockey remanded for friend’s murder

Teen jockey Sasenarine Somai was remanded for the murder of his friend when he appeared in the Springlands Magistrate Court yesterday.

The 19-year-old made his first court appearance before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh where he heard the charge read to him.

It is alleged that between the 7th-8th October,2018 at Number 69 Village, Somai murdered Mahendra Sooknanan. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was represented by Attorney-at-law Chandra Sohan.

Magistrate Singh remanded Somai until January 3rd, 2018 for disclosure.

Sooknanan’s body was discovered face down with multiple stab wounds and a slash to the throat by a passerby.

He left his home at 69 Village sometime around 13:00 on Sunday to visit a relative but ended up spending the afternoon and night in the company of Sasenarine Somai, the accused, and his younger brother.

Somai was arrested the same day when the body was discovered and it was while he was being questioned that he reportedly confessed.

Somai was taken back to the scene in handcuffs where he allegedly demonstrated how he first hit Sooknanan with a scantling to the head, rendering him unconscious. He reportedly then dragged the young man’s body to the location where he was found and dealt him stabs about his body with a knife. He allegedly then disposed of the knife in a nearby trench.

According to investigators, the accused confessed that the victim had made unsavory remarks about his wife.

A post mortem revealed that Sooknanan died from shock and haemorrage due to multiple incised wounds.