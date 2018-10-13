Albouystown brothers charged for assaulting cop

Two Albouystown brothers were yesterday put before the court to answer for allegedly assaulting an on-duty police officer.

It is alleged that the police officer attempted to arrest Fernando Marcelo Razack, the younger brother based on a previous report and the trio became involved in an altercation, during which the two brothers assaulted the officer.

The first set of charges against the brothers alleged that on October 8, at Punt Trench, Albouystown the younger brother, Fernando Marcelo Razack, resisted arrest by a police rank on duty and that the elder brother, Ronaldo Razack, jointly assaulted the police rank in order to prevent lawful apprehension of Fernando Razack.

Both of the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges that were read to them by Chief Magistrate Anne Mc Lennon.

It was also alleged that Fernando Marcelo Razack behaved in a disorderly manner at the Ruimveldt Police Station.

However, Fernando continued his plea of not guilty.

Meanwhile, his brother, Ronaldo Razack was also read two other charges, which alleged that on the said date, at the said location he made use of threatening behaviour towards the officer and obstructed him from executing his duty.

Ronaldo pleaded not guilty to both of the charges.

Both the defendants reside at Lot ‘20’ Punt Trench, Albouystown and were represented by Attorney-at-Law Latchmie Rahamat.

Attorney Rahamat told the court that on the day in question, the officer who was allegedly trying to arrest Fernando attacked him physically and that Fernando was only trying to defend himself.

The attorney further stated that the only reason that Ronaldo intervened was because he saw that his brother was being badly beaten.

Rahaman also told the court that her clients were held in police custody over 72 hours presumptuously by police officers who refused to bring them to court.

In concluding her case the attorney made an application for reasonable bail for both her clients.

The prosecutor had no objection to bail but asked that conditions be attached.

After listening to both arguments the magistrate released the defendants on $7000 bail each with the order that they return to court.