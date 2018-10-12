Latest update October 12th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

With all these loans, Guyana heading towards ‘pre-source curse’ – Ramson

Oct 12, 2018 News 0

Attorney-at-law, Charles Ramson

Attorney at Law Charles Ramson is worried that Guyana is headed swiftly towards the pre-source curse. He said this at a recent press conference.
There, Ramson explained that the pre-source curse refers to occurrences where “before you actually start production, you end up having worst macro-economic fundamentals than when you hadn’t discovered oil in the first place.”
Ramson said that Ghana is a perfect example. He said that that country, which discovered oil in 2010, found itself in worst debt positions even before it started producing oil. He said that the debt position further increased, even though after they started to produce oil and gained extra revenue.
Ramson said that he was further edified about the pre-source curse during his recent training at the Oxford University. He said that on that programme, he met the expert who coined the term pre-source curse—James Cust.
Ramson said that he knows the government is at least aware of the term pre-source curse as it was mentioned in the Green Paper. However, he said that he thinks the government needs to buckle and do more to prevent Guyana from experiencing full-blown pre-source curse.
Ramson said, “Recently, especially within the last six to eight months, we have seen quite a number of loans being taken by the government. Many of the times, we are not quite sure what those loans are for, what are their interest rates, the pay back and maturity period or how it is being structured; we just know that the loans are being taken.”
Ramson continued, “So that in itself, increases our debt position, so effectively, we are already moving into the pre-source curse type of position.

More in this category

Sports

Regional Super50… Century stand and good spin bowling give Jaguars win over Volcanoes

Regional Super50… Century stand and good spin bowling give...

Oct 12, 2018

By Sean Devers in Trinidad In association with Regal, Vnet, Noble House Seafoods & Cascadia Hotel A century stand between Sherfane Rutherford and Trevon Griffith and good spin bowling from...
Read More
GMRSC Ignite… 10 racers from T&T confirmed for South Dakota meet – Teenage Radical sensation Deen included

GMRSC Ignite… 10 racers from T&T...

Oct 12, 2018

Junior Jaguars engage Seniors in warm up match – Encouraging improvements as preparations continue ahead of Concacaf U20 C/ship

Junior Jaguars engage Seniors in warm up match...

Oct 12, 2018

Reaching for the stars!… Hemraj in ODI squad after Sabbatical from Guyana’s cricket

Reaching for the stars!… Hemraj in ODI...

Oct 12, 2018

Former player donates uniforms to Queenstown United FC

Former player donates uniforms to Queenstown...

Oct 12, 2018

Winners in East Bank Berbice Police Youth and SC day of sports rewarded

Winners in East Bank Berbice Police Youth and SC...

Oct 12, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Sept.-30-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]