Winners in East Bank Berbice Police Youth and SC day of sports rewarded

After the successful re-launching of five Police Operational Youth and Sports Clubs by B division of the Guyana Police Force in the East Bank Berbice area and a day of keen rivalry in games and other activities that involved youths and adults. The various winners have been rewarded.

The ceremony was held at the Sisters Community Center ground, East Bank, Berbice and saw youths and adults from Scapemoed, Platanker, Glasgow New Housing Scheme, Sisters, Kortbraadt, Light Town and other neighbouring villages taking part.

The day’s activity which had the blessing of acting Commander, Senior Superintendent Paul Langevine and Deputy Commander, Superintendent Wayne De Hearte saw over 100 persons involving mostly youths ranging from ages 6 years to 19 being a part of the activity.

Results of the games saw Edinburgh Youth Club defeating Glasgow New Housing Scheme Youth Club in the 10/10 softball game. Glasgow New Housing Scheme Youth Club then had their turn at victory after defeating Kortbraadt in the 5 a side football final.

In the U10 softball boys’ cricket competition, Scapemoed Youth Club defeated the youths from Light town.

There were efforts to revive the Circle Tennis game in the area with Sisters taking on a mixed team in a closely fought encounter.

The gathering which was entertained by the newly formed Police B Division Steal Orchestra also engaged in a number of indoor games. (Samuel Whyte)