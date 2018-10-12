Latest update October 12th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Winners in East Bank Berbice Police Youth and SC day of sports rewarded

Oct 12, 2018 Sports 0

The winning softball cricket team pose with Inspector Michael Newland.

U 10 winner receiving their trophy from Inspector Michael Newland.

After the successful re-launching of five Police Operational Youth and Sports Clubs by B division of the Guyana Police Force in the East Bank Berbice area and a day of keen rivalry in games and other activities that involved youths and adults. The various winners have been rewarded.
The ceremony was held at the Sisters Community Center ground, East Bank, Berbice and saw youths and adults from Scapemoed, Platanker, Glasgow New Housing Scheme, Sisters, Kortbraadt, Light Town and other neighbouring villages taking part.
The day’s activity which had the blessing of acting Commander, Senior Superintendent Paul Langevine and Deputy Commander, Superintendent Wayne De Hearte saw over 100 persons involving mostly youths ranging from ages 6 years to 19 being a part of the activity.
Results of the games saw Edinburgh Youth Club defeating Glasgow New Housing Scheme Youth Club in the 10/10 softball game. Glasgow New Housing Scheme Youth Club then had their turn at victory after defeating Kortbraadt in the 5 a side football final.
In the U10 softball boys’ cricket competition, Scapemoed Youth Club defeated the youths from Light town.
There were efforts to revive the Circle Tennis game in the area with Sisters taking on a mixed team in a closely fought encounter.
The gathering which was entertained by the newly formed Police B Division Steal Orchestra also engaged in a number of indoor games. (Samuel Whyte)

More in this category

Sports

Regional Super50… Century stand and good spin bowling give Jaguars win over Volcanoes

Regional Super50… Century stand and good spin bowling give...

Oct 12, 2018

By Sean Devers in Trinidad In association with Regal, Vnet, Noble House Seafoods & Cascadia Hotel A century stand between Sherfane Rutherford and Trevon Griffith and good spin bowling from...
Read More
GMRSC Ignite… 10 racers from T&T confirmed for South Dakota meet – Teenage Radical sensation Deen included

GMRSC Ignite… 10 racers from T&T...

Oct 12, 2018

Junior Jaguars engage Seniors in warm up match – Encouraging improvements as preparations continue ahead of Concacaf U20 C/ship

Junior Jaguars engage Seniors in warm up match...

Oct 12, 2018

Reaching for the stars!… Hemraj in ODI squad after Sabbatical from Guyana’s cricket

Reaching for the stars!… Hemraj in ODI...

Oct 12, 2018

Former player donates uniforms to Queenstown United FC

Former player donates uniforms to Queenstown...

Oct 12, 2018

Winners in East Bank Berbice Police Youth and SC day of sports rewarded

Winners in East Bank Berbice Police Youth and SC...

Oct 12, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Sept.-30-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]