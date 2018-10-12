More countries accept Guyanese Passport without visa

The Henly and Partners Passport Index 2018 has shown that Guyana’s passport has increased in value. According to the 2017 index, Guyana’s passport allowed Guyanese to travel to 81 countries without requiring a visa or with a visa granted on arrival.

This year, the index shows that Guyanese can travel to 88 countries visa-free/visa-on-arrival, moving Guyana up four places on the index rankings, to 55th in the world.

Of these 88 countries, 14 are Asian countries and 14 are in the Americas. Guyanese are free to travel to three European countries without visas, namely Kosovo, Ireland and the Russian Federation. This list also includes 25 African countries, including Egypt and South Africa.

There are nine Oceanic countries, which allow Guyanese to travel without having to secure visas. The remaining nations are Guyana’s CARICOM sister countries, with whom freedom of movement has been established throughout that region.

The intention of the Union of South American Nations is to create a similar system of free movement throughout the continent. This establishment would allow Guyanese the freedom to travel, work and pursue higher education throughout the continent, via certain mechanisms intended to standardize education and employment systems.

With the prospect of first oil, Guyana is expected to see interest from many other countries, which has the potential to strengthen the country’s passport.

The country with the most valuable passport in the world is Japan. Japan now enjoys visa-free/visa-on-arrival to 190 destinations, compared to Singapore’s 189, which was in first place the previous year.

Some of the other most valuable passports in the world are from Germany, South Korea and France, with the freedom to travel to 188 destinations visa-free/visa-on-arrival.