Junior Jaguars engage Seniors in warm up match – Encouraging improvements as preparations continue ahead of Concacaf U20 C/ship

The national Under-20 team which are in the third week of preparations ahead of the Concacaf Championship set for the IMG Academy, Florida USA from November 2, on Tuesday last engaged members of the Senior Golden Jaguars in a warm-up match to test the progress of work being done.

Head Coach Wayne Dover and his Technical Team continue to push their charges hard as they seek to whip into shape the best possible team. Dover revealed that to date, extensive work would have been done on physical conditioning as well as tactical.

”After three weeks, playing our first game with some of the locals blended with some of the U20 players, we saw some very good things and those were the most important aspects of the entire match.”

The experienced Dover, who has in the past worked extensively with the senior Jaguars, noted that the result of a practice match is not really the emphasis but was satisfied with many things executed in the match that they have been working on during the training sessions.

“That is a clear indication that there has been improvement and the lads are improving in the way we expect them to. We expect in the next couple of weeks we can see a much more organised unit and we hope that with the work we will continue to do we can get a solid response from these lads in the upcoming international games.”

Guyana will play their first match on November 2 against Guatemala from 10:30hrs with the second against the Cayman Islands on November 6 from the same time. This would be followed by match three two days later, this time against Curacao from 12:45hrs with the final group match on November 10 from 19:45hrs against El Salvador.

Recognising that central defending poses a challenge, Dover said that they decided to focus on that in the match and felt that there was improvement.

”Generally we saw in central midfield we were good competing and to see the lads compete well with the seniors is a good indication that they can bring a performance that can give a result. We also need to spend some more time with the forwards in terms of their movements to create space and open the defence line of the opponent and Coach Gregory did some work with them in that area to ensure opportunities are created and we convert.”

There would be six groups and the top team from each group following the round-robin segment of the championship would advance to the final qualification stage consisting of two groups of three each; this stage will also be contested on a round-robin format.