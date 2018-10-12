Jagdeo want people do wha he never do- release contracts

People does do things and regret. Jagdeo sign nuff thing into law and now he regret. He sign de third term into law then he became very upset at de end of he second term because he wanted a third, fourth and fifth term; and a sixth or fuh life term, if possible.

He approach plenty people to see if dem can get de third term thing turn back. He get Bee Kay to set up some big, big poster all over de place calling fuh a third term.

When dat didn’t wuk, he get a man to go to court and file a legal action dat finally block de third term at de CCJ.

He sign into law de Integrity Commission because he didn’t believe he woulda get so much to thief. Now dat he got so much and own so much, he refusing to honour de very law wha he sign.

De law seh every politician, senior govt officials and leaders must declare all dat dem own to de Integrity Commission.

Now dem boys want to know why he not doing it. After all, he is de PPP General Secretary and Leader of de Opposition. Dem boys seh, he should lead by example and declare every single thing and don’t play de hide and seek game.

Dem boys got a lot pon him, suh he better mek he declaration because dem boys gon declare it for him.

He now calling on de govt fuh release all dem contract dem sign down to de one wha de GECOM Chairman sign.

Dis is de same scamp who never release any contract. When he come out of office is then Guyana know it owe US$200 million pon de Skeldon plant wha never produce 200 pound sugar.

Guyana learn about de Marriott contract through de Jamaica newspaper. De US$150 million airport contract wha he sign, Guyana know bout it through a Trinidad newspaper.

De US$45million cable from Brazil, Guyana hear bout it through de Brazilian embassy.

Guyana never see de contract fuh de US$50 million road to Guyana hydro seed wha Fip grade and gone wid de cash.

Guyana never see de contract wha Jagdeo sign wid de Chinese fuh de US$40+ million transmission line dem, lay down in de Demerara River.

Nobody ever see de US$27 million one laptop per family computer contract. Jagdeo should name one contract he and dat fat crook, Brassington, sign and release to de public.

De Sun and Sand hotel wha was to build at Turkeyen sign secretly and dem boys learn about it through de motel dem got in India.

BaiShanLin who nearly tek over de whole of Guyana sign a contract wha nobody never see but Jagdeo, Brassington and BaiShanLin.

Now he got de nerve to call pon de Co-lay-shun to release contracts.

Talk half and de only release Soulja Bai should think about is one from de prison.