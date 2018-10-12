Latest update October 12th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt spends $1.2B more than PPP on local travel expenses, yearly – Jagdeo

Oct 12, 2018 News 0

Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo

Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo, said that the current APNU/AFC administration spends $1.2B more than the PPP/C every year, on travel expenses alone. He made this statement during his press conference at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition.
At this press conference, Jagdeo told Kaieteur News that the government spends $732M more than the PPP/C on local travel and subsistence, and another $432M more on “other transport travel and postage.”
This amounts to $1.2B on local transport and travel.
The Leader of the Opposition said that this is symptomatic of a wider issue of extravagant spending that is being done by this administration.
Jagdeo said that Government ministers take multiple trips to the interior region, trips which he believes to be unnecessary. He said that the government spends too much and would not have had problems finding finances to pay the sugar workers’ severance and the increases demanded by Guyana Teachers’ Union if they were more miserly.
The Government of Guyana has caught flack before for its spending when Federation of Independent Trade Unions (FITUG) cited data from the Guyana Budget and Policy Institute in relation to the 2018 budget.
It had stated that the government has collected $17B in new taxes, and has expended 70% of those new funds to shore up its bureaucracy. This 70% accounted for $12B. The total costs to run the government, as stated by the report, was $54B; a steep 29% increase from the previous budget.
These costs amounted to the second largest share of the budget. The report had further stated that government spending did not do enough to align public investments with social and economic needs.
The government had initially claimed that the demands made by teachers would cost $4B; a figure that Jagdeo believes could have been comfortably managed using funds from the billions of dollars in new taxes, had the government spent, cost-effectively.

 

More in this category

Sports

Regional Super50… Century stand and good spin bowling give Jaguars win over Volcanoes

Regional Super50… Century stand and good spin bowling give...

Oct 12, 2018

By Sean Devers in Trinidad In association with Regal, Vnet, Noble House Seafoods & Cascadia Hotel A century stand between Sherfane Rutherford and Trevon Griffith and good spin bowling from...
Read More
GMRSC Ignite… 10 racers from T&T confirmed for South Dakota meet – Teenage Radical sensation Deen included

GMRSC Ignite… 10 racers from T&T...

Oct 12, 2018

Junior Jaguars engage Seniors in warm up match – Encouraging improvements as preparations continue ahead of Concacaf U20 C/ship

Junior Jaguars engage Seniors in warm up match...

Oct 12, 2018

Reaching for the stars!… Hemraj in ODI squad after Sabbatical from Guyana’s cricket

Reaching for the stars!… Hemraj in ODI...

Oct 12, 2018

Former player donates uniforms to Queenstown United FC

Former player donates uniforms to Queenstown...

Oct 12, 2018

Winners in East Bank Berbice Police Youth and SC day of sports rewarded

Winners in East Bank Berbice Police Youth and SC...

Oct 12, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Sept.-30-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]