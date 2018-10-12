GMRSC Ignite… 10 racers from T&T confirmed for South Dakota meet – Teenage Radical sensation Deen included

Two-time defending Seaboard Marine Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) winners, Trinidad and Tobago (T&T), have confirmed that at least 10 drivers will be on hand to contest for top honours when the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMRSC) hosts next month’s (November 11&12) National Championships which is being dubbed ‘Ignite’ which will also serve as the fourth and final leg of the CMRC.

Among those competitors at the South Dakota circuit will be 16-year-old SR3 Radical driver, Isa Deen, a prodigy from Chaguanas in the twin island republic that has been creating waves in regional motor racing. The youngster’s decisive moment came last year when at the tender age of 14 years; he won the Group 1 class at the 2017 CMRC at T&T’s Wallerfield circuit against many experienced drivers.

Also competing for T&T in this season’s inaugural radical class will be Kristian Boodoosingh.

The full list of confirmed racers from T&T read as follows

1. Justin Sango – Group 2

2. Marc Gill – Group 2

3. Saleem Deen – Group 2

4. Bridget Singh – Group 2

5. Kristian Boodoosingh- Group 3 and SR3 Radical

6. Ronald Wortman – Group 3

7. Fyzool Madan – Group 4

8. Zachary Boodram – Group 4

9. Kiel Abraham – Superstock 600cc.

10. Isa Deen – SR3 Radical

These drivers will collide with competitors from Jamaica, Barbados and the local Guyanese contingent to bring anticipated scorching action at the South Dakota circuit.

Among the local competitors are Mark Vieira, defending Group four champion Andrew King, Danny Persaud, Rupee Shewjattan, Rameez Mohamed, Chet Singh, Shiraz Roshandin, Matthew Vieira, Raviero Tucker, Team Mohamed’s (Superbike champions), Kevin Deodass, Anand Ramchand and Adrian Fernandes.

Tickets for the two-day event are on sale at the GMRSC office on Thomas Lands at a cost of $2500, children $1000.