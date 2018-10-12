Latest update October 12th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GMRSC Ignite… 10 racers from T&T confirmed for South Dakota meet – Teenage Radical sensation Deen included

Oct 12, 2018 Sports 0

Teenage sensation Isa Deen (right) behind the wheel of his Radical SR3 recently. (T&T Newsday photo).

T&T’s Zachary Boodram’s Flow Renault Megane.

Kiel Abraham of T&T.

Two-time defending Seaboard Marine Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) winners, Trinidad and Tobago (T&T), have confirmed that at least 10 drivers will be on hand to contest for top honours when the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMRSC) hosts next month’s (November 11&12) National Championships which is being dubbed ‘Ignite’ which will also serve as the fourth and final leg of the CMRC.
Among those competitors at the South Dakota circuit will be 16-year-old SR3 Radical driver, Isa Deen, a prodigy from Chaguanas in the twin island republic that has been creating waves in regional motor racing. The youngster’s decisive moment came last year when at the tender age of 14 years; he won the Group 1 class at the 2017 CMRC at T&T’s Wallerfield circuit against many experienced drivers.
Also competing for T&T in this season’s inaugural radical class will be Kristian Boodoosingh.
The full list of confirmed racers from T&T read as follows
1. Justin Sango – Group 2
2. Marc Gill – Group 2
3. Saleem Deen – Group 2
4. Bridget Singh – Group 2
5. Kristian Boodoosingh- Group 3 and SR3 Radical
6. Ronald Wortman – Group 3
7. Fyzool Madan – Group 4
8. Zachary Boodram – Group 4
9. Kiel Abraham – Superstock 600cc.
10. Isa Deen – SR3 Radical
These drivers will collide with competitors from Jamaica, Barbados and the local Guyanese contingent to bring anticipated scorching action at the South Dakota circuit.
Among the local competitors are Mark Vieira, defending Group four champion Andrew King, Danny Persaud, Rupee Shewjattan, Rameez Mohamed, Chet Singh, Shiraz Roshandin, Matthew Vieira, Raviero Tucker, Team Mohamed’s (Superbike champions), Kevin Deodass, Anand Ramchand and Adrian Fernandes.
Tickets for the two-day event are on sale at the GMRSC office on Thomas Lands at a cost of $2500, children $1000.

More in this category

Sports

Regional Super50… Century stand and good spin bowling give Jaguars win over Volcanoes

Regional Super50… Century stand and good spin bowling give...

Oct 12, 2018

By Sean Devers in Trinidad In association with Regal, Vnet, Noble House Seafoods & Cascadia Hotel A century stand between Sherfane Rutherford and Trevon Griffith and good spin bowling from...
Read More
GMRSC Ignite… 10 racers from T&T confirmed for South Dakota meet – Teenage Radical sensation Deen included

GMRSC Ignite… 10 racers from T&T...

Oct 12, 2018

Junior Jaguars engage Seniors in warm up match – Encouraging improvements as preparations continue ahead of Concacaf U20 C/ship

Junior Jaguars engage Seniors in warm up match...

Oct 12, 2018

Reaching for the stars!… Hemraj in ODI squad after Sabbatical from Guyana’s cricket

Reaching for the stars!… Hemraj in ODI...

Oct 12, 2018

Former player donates uniforms to Queenstown United FC

Former player donates uniforms to Queenstown...

Oct 12, 2018

Winners in East Bank Berbice Police Youth and SC day of sports rewarded

Winners in East Bank Berbice Police Youth and SC...

Oct 12, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Sept.-30-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]