Former player donates uniforms to Queenstown United FC

Latest update October 12th, 2018 12:58 AM
It has been one of the oldest clubs affiliated to the Essequibo/Pomeroon Football Association (EPFA) and is on a mission to ensure that it is not only dominant in its local association but beyond the shores of the Cinderella County.
Queenstown United Football Club (QUFC), which won its first match in the EPFA league to identify the top two teams for the Guyana Football Federation year-end tournament, recently received a timely donation of two sets of uniforms from USA based former club member, Dennis Henry.
In handing over the uniforms to one of the current members of the team, Shamron McLennan, on behalf of Henry, Pastor Brian Christiani said that the donation is a show of commitment and a desire by Mr. Henry to contribute towards the youths of the community being able to fulfill their potential as well as see them focus their energies in a positive direction.
The club which also has Under-15 and 17 teams is also proud of the fact that it has produced its first national player, Miss Aliea Moses who was part of the CONCACAF Girls’ U-15 Championship which was held at the IMG Academy, Florida, USA in August.
Oct 12, 2018By Sean Devers in Trinidad In association with Regal, Vnet, Noble House Seafoods & Cascadia Hotel A century stand between Sherfane Rutherford and Trevon Griffith and good spin bowling from...
Oct 12, 2018
Oct 12, 2018
Oct 12, 2018
Oct 12, 2018
Oct 12, 2018
The PPP is contesting about 99 percent of the local government seats, whether at the NDC or municipal level. Each time I... more
Guyanese are the greatest. The things Guyanese did to survive during the Burnham regime make them the most ingenious people... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders A regressive 19th century law, that is a legacy of British rule, continues to exist in 10 of the 12... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]