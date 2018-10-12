Latest update October 12th, 2018 12:58 AM

Former player donates uniforms to Queenstown United FC

Oct 12, 2018 Sports 0

Pastor Brian Christiani (right) presenting one of the uniforms to QUFA player, Shamron McLennan in the presence of two club mates.

It has been one of the oldest clubs affiliated to the Essequibo/Pomeroon Football Association (EPFA) and is on a mission to ensure that it is not only dominant in its local association but beyond the shores of the Cinderella County.
Queenstown United Football Club (QUFC), which won its first match in the EPFA league to identify the top two teams for the Guyana Football Federation year-end tournament, recently received a timely donation of two sets of uniforms from USA based former club member, Dennis Henry.
In handing over the uniforms to one of the current members of the team, Shamron McLennan, on behalf of Henry, Pastor Brian Christiani said that the donation is a show of commitment and a desire by Mr. Henry to contribute towards the youths of the community being able to fulfill their potential as well as see them focus their energies in a positive direction.
The club which also has Under-15 and 17 teams is also proud of the fact that it has produced its first national player, Miss Aliea Moses who was part of the CONCACAF Girls’ U-15 Championship which was held at the IMG Academy, Florida, USA in August.

