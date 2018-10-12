Berbice Jockey to be charged for friend’s murder

A young Jockey from Number 69 Village, Corentyne, Berbice is expected face the court today for the brutal killing of his 21-year-old friend, Mahendra Sooknanan, a block-maker from the said village.

Police were awaiting the post mortem result to proceed with sending the file to DPP for advice on the charges.

The post mortem was conducted yesterday by a government Pathologist and it revealed that Sooknanan died from shock and haemorrhage due to multiple incise wounds. Sooknanan’s body was discovered face down with multiple stab wounds and a slash to the throat by a passerby, Monday morning. He had left his home at 69 Village sometime around 13:00 on Sunday to visit a relative but ended up spending the afternoon and night in the company of the accused and his younger brother.

The accused was arrested the same day when the body was discovered and it was while he was being questioned that he reportedly confessed to the

crime.

Investigators later that day took the accused back to the scene where he demonstrated that he first hit Sooknanan with a scantling to the head, rendering him unconscious. He reportedly then dragged the young man’s body to the location where he was found and dealt him stabs about his body with a knife. He then disposed of the knife in a nearby trench.

According to investigators, the accused confessed that the deceased had made unsavory remarks towards him about his wife and these angered him. This led to his actions, he reportedly told ranks.

This was confirmed by police in Berbice. However, neighbours are adamant that it was not the motive for the killing. A source within the village told this publication that the mother of the accused was noticed walking “up and down the street from as early as 4:00 am Monday.”

“Shortly after she walk and go up the street, the body was already on the street and she walk past the body. She then come back with muddy clothes in she hand and hide it somewhere. She knew when she son kill that boy,” the source said.

He suggested that Sooknanan’s death had something to do with the accused mother although the accused confessed.

According to the source, “Everyone knows this woman and who she is.” She was also arrested along with her son but was subsequently released the same day.