Banks DIH/GABA league… Colts pip Eagles, Kobras end Guardians’s streak on Wednesday

Bounty Colts 75- 74 Eagles (First division)

After being up by 17 points during the second half, Eagles basketball club surrendered that lead to eventually lose to defending First Division league champions, Bounty Colts, by one point in the feature match on Burnham hard court on Wednesday night.

Colts, who won the past two first division titles in the Rainforest Water/Malta Supreme/Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) league, have been a shadow of their former, dominant self, losing to Ravens and Plaisance Guardians this season, while being given a tough run by the struggling Pepsi Sonics who had two players ejected during their loss.

Shaine Webster led his team with 16 points in the win after Colts were down 21-7 in the second half and 17-5 after the first. However, by the end of the second quarter, Colts cut down the deficit to 29-26.

Eagles’ forward Travis Belgrave netted a game high 23 points but was not as effective in the third quarter which Colts dominated 23-17 to take the lead for the first time of the game. And, after being up by four points heading into final period, Colts held off Eagles that outscored them 20-17 to earn a narrow one-point victory.

Kobras 74-67 Plaisance Guardians (First division)

Meanwhile, in the opening game, Kobras led by skipper Carlos Edwards (17), Garfield Grenville (17) and Jermaine Slater overcame Plaisance Guardians 74-67.

Guardians’ Nikkoloi Smith netted a game high 25 points with support from Trenton Woolford (14) and Marlon Chesney (10) during the seven-point loss.

It was a tough loss for the East Coast Demerara based club who led the game from the first to the third quarters consistently by nine points, but a shot of energy by the Agricola based club allowed them to outscore Guardians by more than ten points in the final quarter to come out with the battling victory.

The tournament continues tomorrow night at Burnham hard court on Middle and Carmichael Streets with a double header beginning at 18:30hrs between rivals Pacesetters and Eagles who will contest both games with a second division clash first, followed by a first division match at 20:30hrs. (Calvin Chapman)