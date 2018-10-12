Albion to face DCC in U-16 clash tomorrow

Latest update October 12th, 2018 12:58 AM
Albion, the 2018 champions of the Mike’s Pharmacy sponsored Under-15yrs Old tournament in Berbice, will do battle tomorrow with DCC, who are the 2018 Champions of the Toucan Industries sponsored and GCA run tournament in Georgetown. This cricket match is a 30/30 affair. It will be played at the DCC Ground, Lance Gibbs Street in Qeeenstown under Floodlights.
Action starts at 5:00pm and is expected to conclude by 9:30pm. Trophies for the match are sponsored by Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall and fans are encouraged to come out and see budding stars of the future.
Albion Under-15 Team: Parveah Ganesh (cpt.), Hemendra Gurdyal, Tameshwar Mangal, Leon Cecil, Tameshwar Mahadeo, Hemchand Deonarine, Damien Cecil, Naresh Veerasammy, Kumar Deopersaud, Antanio Ramphal, Manoo Inasie, Shiv Harripersaud, Mauaaz Khan and Junior Mohabir. Pooran Mangal is the Manager with Kandasammy Surujnarine as Coach.
DCC SQUAD: Jayden Campbell, Jonathan Van Lange, Shaquail Walters, Romeo Deonarain, Mahiem Khan, Wavil Allen, Premkumar Permaul, Mark Sharma, Ronaldo Kewley, Nemiah Hohemkirk, Nicholas Somaroo, Keshawn Silas, Kelvin London, Jayden Dowlin, Inderjeet Nanan, Akash Persaud and Ezekiel Wilson.
