Latest update October 12th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Albion to face DCC in U-16 clash tomorrow

Oct 12, 2018 Sports 0

Albion, the 2018 champions of the Mike’s Pharmacy sponsored Under-15yrs Old tournament in Berbice, will do battle tomorrow with DCC, who are the 2018 Champions of the Toucan Industries sponsored and GCA run tournament in Georgetown. This cricket match is a 30/30 affair. It will be played at the DCC Ground, Lance Gibbs Street in Qeeenstown under Floodlights.
Action starts at 5:00pm and is expected to conclude by 9:30pm. Trophies for the match are sponsored by Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall and fans are encouraged to come out and see budding stars of the future.
Albion Under-15 Team: Parveah Ganesh (cpt.), Hemendra Gurdyal, Tameshwar Mangal, Leon Cecil, Tameshwar Mahadeo, Hemchand Deonarine, Damien Cecil, Naresh Veerasammy, Kumar Deopersaud, Antanio Ramphal, Manoo Inasie, Shiv Harripersaud, Mauaaz Khan and Junior Mohabir. Pooran Mangal is the Manager with Kandasammy Surujnarine as Coach.
DCC SQUAD: Jayden Campbell, Jonathan Van Lange, Shaquail Walters, Romeo Deonarain, Mahiem Khan, Wavil Allen, Premkumar Permaul, Mark Sharma, Ronaldo Kewley, Nemiah Hohemkirk, Nicholas Somaroo, Keshawn Silas, Kelvin London, Jayden Dowlin, Inderjeet Nanan, Akash Persaud and Ezekiel Wilson.

More in this category

Sports

Regional Super50… Century stand and good spin bowling give Jaguars win over Volcanoes

Regional Super50… Century stand and good spin bowling give...

Oct 12, 2018

By Sean Devers in Trinidad In association with Regal, Vnet, Noble House Seafoods & Cascadia Hotel A century stand between Sherfane Rutherford and Trevon Griffith and good spin bowling from...
Read More
GMRSC Ignite… 10 racers from T&T confirmed for South Dakota meet – Teenage Radical sensation Deen included

GMRSC Ignite… 10 racers from T&T...

Oct 12, 2018

Junior Jaguars engage Seniors in warm up match – Encouraging improvements as preparations continue ahead of Concacaf U20 C/ship

Junior Jaguars engage Seniors in warm up match...

Oct 12, 2018

Reaching for the stars!… Hemraj in ODI squad after Sabbatical from Guyana’s cricket

Reaching for the stars!… Hemraj in ODI...

Oct 12, 2018

Former player donates uniforms to Queenstown United FC

Former player donates uniforms to Queenstown...

Oct 12, 2018

Winners in East Bank Berbice Police Youth and SC day of sports rewarded

Winners in East Bank Berbice Police Youth and SC...

Oct 12, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Sept.-30-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]