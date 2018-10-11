UDFA, MSC meet tonight to plot course for GTT Senior Football League resumption

The uncertainty surrounding the restart of the 2017 GTT Senior League Football Championship, which is under the Upper Demerara Football Association, could see it resuming after a meeting tonight between the footballing body and the Mackenzie Sports Club.

Attempts to have the league championship resume last week was met with some amount of resistance and the playing surface of the outskirt ground namely the Wisburg Secondary School and Bayrock facilities were viewed unfit for senior football by some clubs.

So the big question of why football is not being played at the Mackenzie Sports Club has surfaced and from all appearances it seems a 2017 agreement between the UDFA and the MSC was not honoured, hence the UDFA cannot have the use of the MSC ground.

While the annual school sports taking place at the MSC ground initially was given as the reason for football not being played, there is more to why the facility is not open to football according to sources.

It is the hope of the football clubs that coming out of this evening’s meeting that outstanding money due to the MSC will be honoured and football allowed to be played as the year end competition looms for Upper Demerara football teams.